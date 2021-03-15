The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a new and final trailer just days ahead of the Marvel series' premiere on Disney+, and Disney+ Hotstar in India. On Monday, Marvel Studios released a new two-minute The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer that sketches out more of its post-Avengers: Endgame setting and what that means for its titular characters, Sam Wilson/ Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), who have to live in a world where their best friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) isn't Captain America anymore.

“It feels like it belongs to someone else,” we hear Sam (Mackie) say at the start of the new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer, the line taken from a monumental moment of the Avengers: Endgame ending. Meanwhile in the present day, we see him practising with the shield that once belonged to Captain America. Soon after, Bucky (Stan) comes in and says: “That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people.”

Sam conveys his thoughts on the matter elsewhere, at what seems to be a museum, where he notes that “symbols are nothing without the men and women that give them meaning.” But the American government doesn't agree with Sam's views. A government official says that the public needs “someone to inspire them again” just as we cut to a stadium audience cheering on while a band and dancers encircle a giant Captain America sign on the pitch.

Enter a new Captain America whose face we aren't shown, though Marvel has revealed through promotional materials that Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, the next Captain America. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier final trailer just shows his back.

New threats start to emerge across the world, including the mask-wearing Flag Smashers (as has been revealed elsewhere, again) and the return of Captain America: Civil War villain Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl). Sam says that it doesn't have to be a war, only to be told by Flag Smashers member Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) that it already is. The rest of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier final trailer is largely made up of action snippets.

In addition to Mackie, Stan, Russell, Brühl and Kellyman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also stars Emily VanCamp as former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, Georges St-Pierre as mercenary Georges Batroc from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/ War Machine, and Adepero Oduye as Sam's sister Sarah Wilson. There are undisclosed roles for Danny Ramirez (On My Block), Desmond Chiam (Reef Break), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), model Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep).

Malcolm Spellman (Empire) is the creator and head writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) has directed all six episodes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.