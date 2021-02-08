Technology News
loading

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl Trailer Asks Marvel Fans if They’re Ready

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes do not see eye to eye.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 February 2021 11:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl Trailer Asks Marvel Fans if They’re Ready

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer

Highlights
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19
  • Available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar worldwide
  • Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan lead the MCU series’ cast

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer is here. With less than six weeks to premiere, Disney and Marvel Studios dropped a full-length trailer for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe limited series, coming to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, during the 2021 Super Bowl. It gives us an action-filled look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, sets up villain Helmut Zemo's (Daniel Brühl) objective, and gives us another look at the secondary villain played by Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story), who's a member of the anarchist anti-patriotic outfit Flag-Smashers.

An unhappy Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are seemingly in “relationship therapy” at the start of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer, before we get a laundry list of their differences. Elsewhere, Zemo declares that “superheroes cannot be allowed to exist” and that he has “no intention of leaving my work unfinished.” Sam and Bucky also cross paths with former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who displays some serious action chops of her own in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer.

Bucky goes up against the masked Flag-Smashers towards the end of the trailer and almost falls to his death. Sam rubs it in further by adding: “Hello girl kick your a**?” The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer — which is largely set to the Migos song “Is You Ready”, composed for the film Mile 22 — ends where it began, as it reiterates the frustrations that have developed between its dual leads, with the two engaging in a literal staring contest as the exasperated doctor watches on.

In addition to Brühl, Kellyman, Mackie, Stan, and VanCamp, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Wyatt Russell as Captain America successor John F. Walker (who's called US Agent in the comics), Georges St-Pierre as mercenary Georges Batroc, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine. Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Danny Ramirez have undisclosed roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Malcolm Spellman (Empire) is the creator and head writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) serving as director. Unlike the half-hour WandaVision — the first MCU Disney+ series that it follows — episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will run for 40–50 minutes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Falcon, Winter Soldier, War Machine, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy A12 Tipped to Launch in India as Soon as Next Week

Related Stories

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl Trailer Asks Marvel Fans if They’re Ready
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4 Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Official India Launch
  2. Move WhatsApp Chats to Telegram With These Simple Steps
  3. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Has the Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300?
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  5. Twitter's India Snub Sparks Debate on Compliance and Free Speech
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Has the Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 200?
  8. Can Realme X7 Pro 5G Take on OnePlus Nord?
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government
#Latest Stories
  1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl Trailer Asks Marvel Fans if They’re Ready
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 Tipped to Launch in India as Soon as Next Week
  3. Apple Supplier Dialog Semiconductor Said to Be in Talks With Renesas Over $6-Billlion Buying Deal
  4. Clubhouse Sees Influx of Users From China Where the US App Remains Uncensored
  5. Fast & Furious 9 Super Bowl Trailer Promises Return of the ‘Family’ — Eventually
  6. Nokia 5.4 India Launch Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Official Announcement
  7. Twitter's India Snub Sparks Debate on Compliance and Free Speech, Public Policy Director Mahima Kaul Quits
  8. Google Moves Away From Diet of 'Cookies' to Track Users for Targeted Advertisements
  9. Hyundai, Kia Say They're Not in Talks With Apple on Autonomous Cars
  10. Myanmar Coup: Internet Access Said to Be Partially Restored in Country Following Blackout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com