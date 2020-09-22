Technology News
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Release Date Delayed to 2021

It will debut on Disney+ Hotstar after WandaVision in December.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 September 2020 11:26 IST
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Release Date Delayed to 2021

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Highlights
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier originally set for August
  • Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to filming for months
  • WandaVision in December to be first Marvel Disney+ series

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been delayed to 2021, Disney+ has revealed. This was expected given production had been suspended on the Marvel series for months due to the ongoing coronarius pandemic. Filming resumed earlier in September but it seems Marvel Studios won't have enough time to finish the show in time for 2020. Marvel already has one series — WandaVision — slated for December that will now be it its first ever Disney+ series instead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Disney+ app and website reveal that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now “coming in 2021”. You won't be able to access either if you're in India, as all Disney+ (disneyplus.com) links redirect to Disney+ Hotstar (hotstar.com), that doesn't even have a listing for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, let alone the mention of a release window. Neither Marvel nor Disney have made any official comment, but a change in the app is as close as you're going to get to official.

For Marvel fans, the (expected) delay to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier adds to the sadness that is already 2020. Black Widow, currently slated for early November, is expected to be delayed again to an undecided date in 2021. That would mean 2020 will be the first time since 2009 — between 2008's Iron Man and 2010's Iron Man 2 — that we won't see a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. For what it's worth, WandaVision in December will ensure that it's not a fully MCU-less year.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their titular roles as Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier on the Disney+ Marvel series. They will be joined by Captain America: Civil War villain Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Peggy Carter's niece and former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as US government-sponsored Captain America successor John Walker.

Malcolm Spellman (Empire) is the creator and head writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) in the director's chair. It's been made with a reported budget of $150 million (about Rs. 1,100 crores), as much as Marvel spent on 2011's Thor.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will release sometime in 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. It was originally slated for August, but that was made impossible due to the pandemic.

Comments

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel, MCU, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney
