The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Nine New Photos Tease Marvel’s Next Disney+ Series

They also introduce Falcon’s sister Sarah Wilson (Adepero Oduye).

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 February 2021 13:14 IST
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Nine New Photos Tease Marvel’s Next Disney+ Series

Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Highlights
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts March 19
  • Sarah Wilson is Sam Wilson’s younger sister in the comics
  • Captain America shield featured in multiple photos

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in less than a month, and Disney-owned Marvel Studios has seen fit to unveil nine first-look photos. Most of them feature its titular co-leads, Sam Wilson/ Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The ninth and final image is a behind-the-scenes look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — it includes the series director Kari Skogland, and introduces Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest character: Falcon's sister Sarah Wilson, played by Adepero Oduye (Pariah, 12 Years a Slave).

Sarah Wilson will be the Falcon's first family member we meet in the MCU. In the Marvel comics, Sarah Wilson Casper is Sam Wilson's younger sister. After her husband Mr. Casper dies, Sam helps Sarah take care of her son Jody Casper who has a brief run in with the law.

Spider-Man 3 First Look Photos Revealed With Three Titles to Troll Fans

falcon winter soldier 2 the falcon and the winter soldier

Anthony Mackie, Kari Skogland, Sarah Wilson on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Oduye becomes the latest addition to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast that includes the aforementioned Mackie and Stan, alongside Daniel Brühl as the Sokovian terrorist Helmut Zero from Captain America: Civil War; Emily VanCamp as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Wyatt Russell as Captain America's government successor John F. Walker; Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/ War Machine; Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc also from The Winter Soldier movie; and Erin Kellyman as Flag-Smashers member Karli Morgenthau.

Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Danny Ramirez have undisclosed roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Malcolm Spellman (Empire) is the creator and head writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) serving as director. Unlike the half-hour episodes of WandaVision, the six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will run for 40–50 minutes.

WandaVision Cinematographer Reveals the Secrets Behind Marvel Series' Ever-Changing Looks

falcon winter soldier 3 the falcon and the winter soldier

Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel have been building up The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's marketing machine in recent weeks. It began with a full-length trailer at the NFL Super Bowl in early February that gave us an action-filled look at the MCU series, set up the primary villain Zemo's (Brühl) objective, and provided a second peek at Morgenthau (Kellyman) in action, who's a member of the anarchist anti-patriotic outfit Flag-Smashers. That was followed by a 30-second TV spot over the past weekend, more or less a remix of the footage we've seen previously. Now, we have nine images from what seem to be the opening couple of episodes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier begins March 19 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, two weeks after Marvel Studios' first series WandaVision wraps up with its series finale on March 5.

Chris Evans to Return as Captain America? ‘News to Me,' Evans Says

falcon winter soldier 4 the falcon and the winter soldier

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

falcon winter soldier 5 the falcon and the winter soldier

Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

falcon winter soldier 6 the falcon and the winter soldier

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

falcon winter soldier 7 the falcon and the winter soldier

Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

falcon winter soldier 8 the falcon and the winter soldier

Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

falcon winter soldier 9 the falcon and the winter soldier

Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Further reading: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Adepero Oduye, Kari Skogland, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
