The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series will be offered in the three Indian languages, and has released localised versions of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer alongside. That makes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the first Disney+ original to be dubbed for Indian viewers — and also opens it up for new audiences. Since it'll be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, you can watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier even with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, that costs Rs. 399 per year. If you want to watch it in the original English, you'll naturally need Disney+ Hotstar Premium that costs Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year.

It's interesting that Disney+ Hotstar has decided to start doing localisation for Disney+ originals with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Its predecessor, WandaVision — the first series from Marvel Studios that ended its nine-episode run last Friday, March 5 — was only available in English. This suggests that WandaVision was quite successful on Disney+ Hotstar (we don't have any numbers though), and that has convinced Hotstar that it's worth the extra effort and financial investment to localise Marvel's new TV shows in additional Indian languages. But could this mean that more Disney+ originals might be dubbed going forward? Disney+ Hotstar said that would depend on the title.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Hindi trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Tamil trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Telugu trailer

While this might be new to the MCU on TV, Disney India has offered the big screen MCU experience in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu for a while now. In fact, it's rare that a Disney-produced movie isn't localised for India, as was the case with the latest animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney India was even starting to broaden its localisation offerings, with the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow set to be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada — making it the first Marvel movie to be dubbed in five Indian languages. But since it hasn't released due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney India hasn't had a chance to see whether that was justified.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their titular roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson/ Falcon and Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier respectively, alongside Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo returning from Captain America: Civil War, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/ Agent 13 returning from Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as US government's Captain America successor John F. Walker, Georges St-Pierre as mercenary Georges Batroc from The Winter Soldier, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/ War Machine, Erin Kellyman as anti-patriotic Flag-Smashers group member Karli Morgenthau, and Adepero Oduye as Sam's sister Sarah Wilson.

Malcolm Spellman is the creator and head writer on The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and Kari Skogland is the director. Spellman served as executive producer alongside Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. The Falcon and the Winter Solider is a production of Marvel Studios for Disney+, and was made on an estimated budget of $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,090 crores).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It will run for six episodes until April 23.