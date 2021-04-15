The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 is out Friday on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, and Marvel has released a 15-second trailer ahead of its premiere that teases what to expect from the penultimate episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries. It features bits of some new footage alongside stuff we saw earlier in the week in the falsely-labelled “mid-season” trailer — we're four episodes into a six-episode season, so that technically doesn't fit. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 reiterates — SPOILERS FOR EPISODE 4 — the coming fight between Sam (Anthony Mackie), Bucky (Sebastian Stan), and the current Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

“We don't want anyone else to get hurt,” Sam tells Walker as we see the latter from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4, looking out at the crowd that's gathered around him after what he did in Latvia with the shield. “You gotta give me the shield.” Cut to an intelligence room somewhere — and a shocked chief — that seems to be in lockdown mode given the red lighting, and what looks like a biological or chemical attack. Is this the big thing that the Flag Smashers have been planning all along in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Speaking of, Flag Smashers leader Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) unmasks herself in a different scene.

“You don't want to do this,” Walker responds to Sam's demands, before Bucky chimes in: “Yeah we do”. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 trailer then goes through some quick cuts, featuring Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) facing up against what looks like Bucky's vibranium arm, and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) walking in an empty garage away from a red-lit room in the background. Wait, is that the same red warning light as from the attack in the beginning of the trailer? If so, then that's further proof for those who believe that Sharon is the anonymous Power Broker who has been often mentioned in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The episode 5 trailer ends with Walker saying, “We could have been a team,” before Bucky launches himself at him with his aforementioned vibranium arm.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 is out Friday, April 16. The series finale, episode 6, follows on Friday, April 23. New episodes release at 12am PT/ 8am GMT/ 12:30pm IST/ 5pm AEST.

