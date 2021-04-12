Technology News
loading

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by ‘Well-Known Performer’

“I’d love to see that character with Thor,” creator Malcolm Spellman said.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 April 2021 11:23 IST
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by ‘Well-Known Performer’

Photo Credit: Julie Vrabelová/Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Highlights
  • Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 5 release date is April 16
  • Episode 5 will make you ‘cry’, longest episode yet of series
  • The ‘grounded’ character has ‘strong’ personality, creator said

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 will feature a mystery cameo by “well-known performer” playing a “grounded” Marvel comics character we haven't seen before nor is set to appear in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, according to multiple reports. There are about half a dozen theories on who this might be. With just two episodes to go, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has to reveal the identity of the Power Broker, whose reputation has been built up over the last three episodes.

Additionally, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 will make you “cry” and will be the longest episode in the series, yet at 61 minutes (including the credits that usually run for about seven minutes), per other reports. The fifth episode runtime comes from a Reddit user who has accurately revealed this info for other The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes.

“Hands down, [episode] five, it just gets real. And [in episode] five, you're going to cry,” The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator and showrunner Malcolm Spellman told ComicBook.com in an interview prior to the Marvel series' premiere in mid-March.

To Rotten Tomatoes that same day, Spellman added: “There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like — it's a very, very grounded character — one of the big world-shakers like Thor or someone like that who hasn't moved on. Because the personality is so strong; it's the episode 5 character. I'd love to see that character with Thor.”

Then last Friday — a few hours after the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4SlashFilm said it has confirmed that the episode 5 cameo character “is not one that we've seen in the MCU before and not one who is primed to appear in an upcoming film. […] It is an existing Marvel Comics character who is played by a well-known performer.”

Maybe we ought to take all of this with a pinch of salt. Remember the time when WandaVision star Paul Bettany teased a major cameo of his own — he said he really enjoyed acting opposite a star he had never been on set with — and it turned out to be himself? That said, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier situation is not the same. Spellman isn't hyping it to a similar extent, and nor did we have trade reports for WandaVision that confirmed what the creators and stars had been teasing.

We shall find out this Friday when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 drops April 16 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. It will be followed by the series finale — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 — on April 23.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Images Surface Online Ahead of Expected April 23 Launch

Related Stories

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by ‘Well-Known Performer’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 8 5G to Launch on April 21, Specifications Teased
  2. Upstox Alerts Users of Data Breach; Says Funds, Securities Remain Safe
  3. Samsung Galaxy F12 First Sale in India Today via Flipkart
  4. HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  5. How to Download Voter ID Card Online
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  8. Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23
  9. How to Download Facebook Videos on Android, iPhone, and PC
  10. How to Find Nearest Passport Office Online
#Latest Stories
  1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by ‘Well-Known Performer’
  2. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Images Surface Online Ahead of Expected April 23 Launch
  3. Clubhouse Data of 1.3 Million Users Reportedly Being Sold Online, Company Refutes Claims of Breach
  4. Samsung Galaxy F12 First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Galaxy F02s Also Available: Price, Specifications, Offers
  5. LG, SK Reach $1.8-Billion Settlement to End Spat Over Electric Vehicle Battery Technology
  6. Alibaba Says Does Not Expect Material Impact From $2.75-Billion Antitrust Fine
  7. Microsoft Said to Be in Talks to Buy AI Firm Nuance Communications for About $16 Billion
  8. Upstox Alerts Users of Data Breach; Says Funds, Securities Remain Safe
  9. How to Find Nearest Passport Office Online
  10. Realme 8 5G Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Teased in a Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com