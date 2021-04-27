Technology News
loading

Spotify Teams Up With Facebook to Let Users Play Music, Podcasts on the Social Network App

The new Spotify-Facebook integration is rolling out in 27 markets, with more countries to be added soon.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 April 2021 09:58 IST
Spotify Teams Up With Facebook to Let Users Play Music, Podcasts on the Social Network App

Spotify's paid subscribers would be able to access playback without leaving the Facebook app

Highlights
  • Spotify's paid subscribers can access full playback without advertisement
  • Apple last week said it will launch podcast subscriptions
  • Both Spotify and Facebook have been fighting Apple on different fronts

Spotify on Monday said it has partnered with Facebook to allow listeners to play music and podcasts directly from the social network's iOS and Android apps.  

Facebook last week said it planned to launch several audio products, including Clubhouse-style live audio rooms and a way for users to find and play podcasts.

The new integration is rolling out in 27 markets, including the US and Canada, with additional markets to follow in the coming month, Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify's paid subscribers would be able to access full playback without advertisements and without leaving the Facebook app.

Apple last week said it will launch podcast subscriptions, which will let users pay to unlock new content and additional benefits like ad-free listening, intensifying competition with Spotify.

Both Spotify and Facebook have been fighting Apple on different fronts, from privacy changes on iOS devices to the 30 percent fee levied on app developers to use the iPhone maker's in-app purchase system.

Apple has said its App Store helped Spotify to benefit from hundreds of millions of app downloads to become Europe's largest music streaming service.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Spotify, Apple, iOS, App Store
Moto G60 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Spotify Teams Up With Facebook to Let Users Play Music, Podcasts on the Social Network App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BigBasket Data of Over 20 Million Users Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Set to Kick Off: Check Out Date, Top Offers
  3. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  4. iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  5. Oppo A53s 5G Set to Launch in India Today, to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium Specs at an Attention-Grabbing Price
  8. Oscars Winners 2021 — the Full List
  9. Xiaomi Is Said to be Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  10. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Group Admin Not Liable for Objectionable Post by Other Member: Bombay High Court
  2. Facebook in Process to Build Its Own In-App Podcast Player, Will Be Separate From Spotify Miniplayer: Report
  3. Spotify Teams Up With Facebook to Let Users Play Music, Podcasts on the Social Network App
  4. Moto G60 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo A53s 5G Set to Launch in India Today, to Go on Sale via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  6. Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple’s AirDrop Vulnerability Can Leak User Details to Anyone in Proximity: Researchers
  8. Twitter Plans to Add 'Tip Jar' Feature to Let Creators Monetise Content: Report
  9. Moto G20 With Unisoc T700 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com