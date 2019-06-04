Technology News

Facebook Launches Confetti in India, Its First Interactive Game Show

Starting June 12, the interactive show will air from Wednesday to Sunday on Facebook's dedicated video platform - Facebook Watch.

By | Updated: 4 June 2019 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Launches Confetti in India, Its First Interactive Game Show

Social networking giant Facebook on Tuesday announced its first interactive game show, titled "Confetti" in India.

Starting June 12, the interactive show will air from Wednesday to Sunday on Facebook's dedicated video platform - Facebook Watch, the company said in a statement.

First launched in the US, the interactive game will challenge participants to answer pop culture trivia questions for a chance to win Rs 3 lakh as cash prize everyday.

"This is our first official show in India and we are excited to see how it will enable users to engage better and bring communities together around exceptional, interactive video experiences on Facebook," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook.

The announcement was made in Mumbai on the sidelines of Facebook's Social Entertainment Summit.

Exclusive to Facebook Watch, the show is already available in other parts of the world including Canada, the UK, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines.

In 2018, the social networking giant globally rolled out Facebook Watch as its video-on-demand service in an attempt to take on its rival YouTube.

The video service allows users to enjoy videos from different genres, including entertainment, sports and news in their personalised "Watch Feed" that carries a collection of recent videos from the pages they follow.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Confetti
Walmart Faces Major India Test Over Flipkart's Legal Spat With Startup Goqii
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Launches Confetti in India, Its First Interactive Game Show
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Google Maps Gets Live Train Status and More Features in India
  2. OnePlus 7 Review
  3. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  4. Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch Launched in India in 2 Sizes
  5. 13 Biggest New Features Coming to Your iPhone This Year
  6. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  7. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  8. iOS 13 Will Finally Get Rid of the Volume Indicator Everyone Hates
  9. EMUI 9.1 Beta Testing for 14 Huawei, Honor Phones Goes Live
  10. Samsung Launches 'World's First QLED 8K TV' in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.