Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Moved to Thursday, September 2

F9 movie tickets now available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 August 2021 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Jordana Brewster as Mia in F9

Highlights
  • Fast & Furious 9 release date in India moved multiple times
  • Originally August 5, then August 19, and then September 3
  • Marvel’s Shang-Chi movie is also due September 3 in cinemas

Fast & Furious 9 release date has moved again — though this time, only by a day, and it's been brought forward not delayed (thankfully). With F9 ticket bookings opening on Sunday, Universal Pictures silently updated the India release date for the ninth chapter of The Fast Saga to Thursday, September 2. Previously, it was set to open Friday, September 3. Is the studio trying to gain a day on the other big release of the week, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? It would seem so. After all, Fast & Furious 9 has twice been delayed to get away from other films.

In early July, back when cinemas were mostly closed across India, Universal Pictures became one of the first movers to schedule Fast & Furious 9 for August 5 in theatres. But when in late July, Warner Bros. announced that The Suicide Squad would debut in India at the same time as the US on August 5, Universal Pictures pushed the panic button and delayed F9 to August 19. That didn't work out either, unfortunately. Following Akshay Kumar-led BellBottom picking the August 19 release date in early August, Universal Pictures shifted Fast & Furious 9 once again to September 3.

But the studio's wish to avoid new releases — F9 has kicked about globally since late May, thanks to a staggered release that has led to major piracy problems — is futile given there are new movies in cinemas every week now. Everyone knew that September 3 was the worldwide release date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The question was whether Disney would bring it to India then, given its reluctance elsewhere, with Black Widow and Free Guy. Sadly for Universal, Shang-Chi is coming to India at the same time.

Universal Pictures has had enough of the delays though, as Fast & Furious 9 is now sticking to its early September slot. Still, it's trying to get a day's headstart on the Marvel movie — and it could use it given audiences can watch F9 at home, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is exclusive to cinemas (for now). Weirdly, Universal Pictures India's social media channels are still saying F9 is due September 3, as of Monday morning. And this isn't a paid previews situation. F9 is available all day on Thursday, starting early morning.

Fast & Furious 9 is now out Thursday, September 2 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was expected in Kannada as well, but I can't see any screens that are offering that version just yet.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Fast and Furious 9, Fast and Furious 9 release date in India, F9, F9 release date in India, Universal Pictures, F9 movie
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Apple, Google, WeChat Digital Wallets May Face New Regulation Laws in Australia

