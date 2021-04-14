F9 — the next Fast & Furious movie — will get a new trailer on Wednesday, April 14, Universal Pictures has announced. The Fast & Furious 9 trailer is expected around 10–11pm IST, the usual Universal time slot. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Universal Pictures India on whether there will be any local-language versions of the F9 trailer in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. We will update once we hear back. For what it's worth, the original F9 trailer from last year was only available in English. But Universal Pictures has been pretty aggressive at times, unveiling 10 local-language trailers for No Time to Die even as the next Bond movie will only release in four of those (when it gets here eventually).

Universal Pictures announced the April 14 release date for the new F9 trailer on its social media channels on Tuesday, with a straightforward caption (“Welcome back, Fam. The all new #F9 trailer drops tomorrow.”) kicking off individual motion posters featuring six members of the Fast & Furious 9 cast: Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Ludacris as Tej Parker, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, and Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto. The new F9 motion posters essentially build on the coloured smoke posters we got last year of the entire cast.

In addition to Diesel, Rodriguez, Gibson, Ludacris, Cena and Brewster, Fast & Furious 9 also stars Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue (somehow back from the dead), Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, Bow Wow as Twinkie and Jason Tobin as Earl Hu (from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift), Anna Sawai as Elle, Michael Rooker as Buddy, and Cardi B as Leysa. Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have undisclosed roles on F9.

Behind the scenes, Justin Lin returns as director, working off a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Casey. Lin has directed four Fast & Furious movies previously, including Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. Lin and Diesel are also among the F9 producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent. Fast & Furious 9 is a production of Moritz's Original Film, Diesel's One Race Films, and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Universal Pictures is the global distributor. The movie is reportedly budgeted at over $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crores).

F9 — or Fast & Furious 9, as it seems to be marketed in India — is out May 19 in South Korea, June 25 in India and the US, and July 8 in the UK. Of course, the India release depends on whether the country has recovered from the debilitating COVID-19 second wave that brought in 1,84,372 new cases on Tuesday.

