F9 has been pushed back, again. The next Fast and Furious movie will now open May 28, 2021 instead of April 2, 2021, an additional delay of two months that completes a full year of delay for F9. This comes shortly after the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, was pushed back from early November to April 2, 2021, owing to the mediocre box office performance in the US. Universal Pictures is distributing both No Time to Die (outside the US) and F9, and naturally, the studio wouldn't want to compete with itself.

Back in March, as COVID-19 swept through the world, F9 was one of the first films — after No Time to Die — to be delayed. Universal Pictures had originally pushed F9 back by 10 months, from May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021. It has now added on another eight weeks that brings it to a 53-week delay for the next Fast and Furious entry.

F9 is now slated to open three weeks after Disney-Marvel's Black Widow (May 7, 2021), a week after Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong (May 21, 2021), and two weeks prior to Universal's own Jurassic World: Dominion (June 11, 2021).

With Fast Five director Justin Lin back at the helm, F9 stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris “Ludacris” Bridge as Tej Parker, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Charlize Theron as Cipher, and Lucas Black as Sean Boswell.

New cast members on F9 include John Cena as Dom and Mia's brother Jakob Torreto, in addition to Cardi B, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.

We know little about the F9 plot, except that it involves Dom and his crew going up against his younger brother Jakob in tow with Fast & Furious 8 villain Cipher, and that part of the film is set in space.

F9 is now expected to release May 28, 2021 in cinemas worldwide.