Extraction Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Rescues and Bonds With Bangladeshi Kid in Netflix Movie

Before he gets back to playing Thor, Hemsworth is donning a more serious skin.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 April 2020 15:14 IST
Extraction Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Rescues and Bonds With Bangladeshi Kid in Netflix Movie

Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix

Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal in Extraction

  • Extraction movie release date is April 24 on Netflix
  • Trailer introduces characters played by Indian, Iranian stars
  • Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda part of Extraction cast

As promised, the Extraction trailer is here. Netflix has unveiled a three-minute trailer for the Chris Hemsworth-led action thriller movie about weapons dealers and drug traffickers, from the makers of Avengers: Endgame — directed by Endgame's stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, off a script by Endgame's co-director Joe Russo — which gives us our first proper look at the characters played by Extraction's other cast members: Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur), Priyanshu Painyuli (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero) play the biggest drug lords of India and Bangladesh, Golshifteh Farahani (About Elly) is on the operations team, and David Harbour (Stranger Things) makes an appearance as an advisor of sorts. Randeep Hooda (Highway) appears for a split second in the Extraction trailer, so you might very well miss him.

Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April

Set in the underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, Extraction follows a mercenary for hire named Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), who is paid to rescue the kidnapped young son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of a Bangladeshi businessman and crime lord (Painyuli). The son becomes a pawn in a war between notorious drug lords inside one of the world's most impenetrable cities, Dhaka. Though the Netflix film is technically set in the Bangladesh capital city, Extraction was actually filmed in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Dhaka has been inserted into Extraction with the help of visual effects. Extraction also filmed in Ban Pong and Ratchaburi in Thailand.

Hargrave marks his directorial debut on Extraction, having previously performed stunts in over 80 movies, including Marvel Cinematic Universe entries Endgame, Infinity War, Civil War, and Thor: Ragnarok. Joe Russo is also a producer on Extraction alongside his brother and Endgame co-director Anthony Russo, in addition to Mike Larocca, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Hemsworth. Extraction is a production of AGBO Films — that's the Russo brothers' banner — and TGIM Films, which previously produced the Charlize Theron-starrer, Atomic Blonde, on which Hargrave was also stunt coordinator.

Here's the official description for Extraction, via Netflix:

“Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black-market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.”

Extraction is out April 24 on Netflix in India and elsewhere.

extraction poster 1 Extraction poster netflix movie

The official poster for Extraction
Photo Credit: Netflix

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Extraction, Netflix, Chris Hemsworth, Russo brothers, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
