Technology News
loading

Extraction Ending: Its Ambiguity Is a Compromise, Says Director Sam Hargrave

Spoilers ahead for the new Netflix movie with Chris Hemsworth.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 April 2020 11:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Extraction Ending: Its Ambiguity Is a Compromise, Says Director Sam Hargrave

Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix

Sam Hargrave, Chris Hemsworth on the sets of Extraction

Highlights
  • Extraction released April 24 on Netflix worldwide
  • Makers showed multiple endings to test audiences
  • Opinion was apparently split evenly on two choices

Extraction — the Netflix action thriller movie with Thor star Chris Hemsworth — ends on an ambiguous note, leaving the fate of the mercenary-for-hire protagonist Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) up in the air. Tyler seemingly dies in Dhaka as he tumbles into the river below, while his team secures the drug lord's kid Ovi Mahajan Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) and gets him to the helicopter, completing their extraction mission. But back home in Mumbai, as Ovi resurfaces in the swimming pool, he spots a figure in the background who may or may not be Tyler. Since he's out of focus, it's impossible to tell. Extraction then cuts to black.

Review: Chris Hemsworth's Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else

In an interview with Collider, Extraction director Sam Hargrave revealed that was purposeful, because he wants the audience to pick what works better for them. Some might choose to believe that Tyler is indeed alive and somehow survived his mortal wounds, while others might think Ovi is simply imagining or hallucinating. Hargarve and the rest of the team debated the Extraction ending a lot, going so far to shoot multiple endings and showing them to test audiences. The opinion was apparently split evenly, with half wanting Hemsworth's character to live, and the other half wanting him to die.

“We had a version of the movie, and we tested it a lot, and it was not surprising that a lot of people wanted the character to live, and some people wanted him to die,” Hargrave said. “People were torn; it was almost down the middle. We want to appeal to as many people as possible without compromising the integrity of the story. And so, we think a pretty good compromise is to make an ambiguous ending. […] We'll give you the best of both worlds […] where you can choose your own adventure.”

“If people on one hand feel like the story is complete and is a story of redemption through sacrifice, then for them, it'll be where the kid is imagining [Rake standing there], and then now you go, ‘Yes, I'm satisfied',” Hargrave added. “If you feel like you love Tyler Rake, and you love Chris Hemsworth, and you want a sequel, and you're like ‘There's no way, you can't kill him!' then that's Tyler Rake standing there looking at you. So we kind of purposefully did not pull focus to the character standing there.”

Randeep Hooda Dives Into the Making of Netflix's Action-Heavy Extraction

Some might call Hargrave's desire to “appeal to as many people as possible” not a compromise, but a cop-out. There's a wide gap between choosing to kill or not kill your central character, and leaving that decision up to test audiences, instead of having a definitive one in your mind, speaks to how immaterial Tyler's death is, ultimately. It also doesn't help that Extraction never really grips you emotionally, with all of its focus being on the relentless action. For what it's worth, Hargrave seemingly wanted to be definitive, before being convinced otherwise.

Here's what happened in the original version according to Hargrave: “In the original script [written by Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo] — and this was my idea — [Tyler] does not live. His story was complete because he found something to keep him alive, and his journey was complete when he came to redemption through sacrifice. He made the choice he was okay with. He had come to terms with his past and the choice he made in the present saved this kid, and if that meant him dying, so be it. And that was his journey in my mind.”

Extraction is now streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Netflix in India.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Extraction, Netflix, Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 With 16GB Storage, Android Go Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia to Boost Network Capacity
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Extraction Ending: Its Ambiguity Is a Compromise, Says Director Sam Hargrave
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  2. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  3. MIUI 12 Announced, Rollout Begins From June: New Features
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  5. Mi 10 Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  6. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India Tipped
  7. Which Is the Best ‘Affordable’ iPhone in India?
  8. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  9. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  10. Nearly Two Million Australians Download Coronavirus Tracker App
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Partners With Indian Railways to Deliver Orders Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  2. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia to Boost Network Capacity
  3. Extraction Ending: Its Ambiguity Is a Compromise, Says Director Sam Hargrave
  4. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 With 16GB Storage, Android Go Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Coronavirus: Amazon Defends Safety Efforts Amid Fresh Protests
  6. Nintendo Says 1,60,000 Login IDs, Passwords Illegally Obtained, Data May Have Been Accessed
  7. Samsung Working on Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone With Triple Rear Cameras: Report
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 Update With Fixes for Display, Touch, Camera, More
  9. Aarogya Setu App Crosses the 7.5 Crore Downloads Mark Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  10. Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Seeks Response From Netflix on Suit Over Alleged Malignment of Lawyers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com