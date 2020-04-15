A week on from the launch of the Extraction trailer, Netflix has unveiled a Hindi-language version of the same, which confirms that the Chris Hemsworth-led action thriller movie — from the makers of Avengers: Endgame — will have at least one Indian-language dub when it releases next Friday. Extraction's Hindi-language trailer is ditto the original in terms of visuals, featuring Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur) and Priyanshu Painyuli (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero) as the biggest drug lords of India and Bangladesh, alongside Golshifteh Farahani (About Elly), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Randeep Hooda (Highway), and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Extraction Hindi trailer

Hemsworth plays a mercenary for hire called Tyler Rake, who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped young son (Jaiswal) of a Bangladeshi businessman and crime lord. The son becomes a pawn in a war between the aforementioned drug lords inside one of the world's most impenetrable cities, Dhaka. Though the Netflix movie is technically set in the Bangladesh capital city, Extraction was actually filmed in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Farahani is a love interest of sorts and on Rake's operations team, Harbour plays an advisor of sorts, and Hooda is a henchman who stands in Rake's way.

Extraction has been directed by Endgame stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave — he's making his debut on Extraction — off a script by Endgame co-director Joe Russo. Hargrave has performed stunts in over 80 movies in addition to Endgame, including Marvel Cinematic Universe entries Infinity War, Civil War, and Thor: Ragnarok, the Charlize Theron-starrer Atomic Blonde, and the Jennifer Lawrence-led The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay among others. For Russo, Extraction is just the third movie he has written after the 1997 comedy Pieces, and the 2002 crime comedy Welcome to Collinwood.

Hemsworth was last seen in a cameo appearance as himself in the Kevin Smith comedy Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Before that, he was in the lead role in the disastrous Men in Black spin-off, Men in Black: International. Hemsworth will soon return to his MCU role of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth standalone movie for the Norse God of Thunder that is slated for an early 2022 release.

Extraction is out April 24 in English and Hindi on Netflix in India.

