EU Regulators Ask Sony's Rivals and Users How It Might Use Power After EMI Deal

, 17 October 2018
EU antitrust regulators reviewing Sony Corp's $2.3 billion (roughly Rs. 17,000 crores) bid for EMI are asking rivals and users whether they think the Japanese group would use its greater market power to win better terms in digital media deals.

Announced in May, the move would make Sony the world's largest music publisher, with rights to 2.1 million songs from artists such as Drake, Sam Smith, Pharrell Williams and Sia.

The explosion of fixed-price music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, SoundCloud, and YouTube has rejuvenated the music industry.

In a questionnaire sent to rivals and customers and seen by Reuters, the European Commission asks them if they think Sony would use its merged power in its publishing and recording catalogues to get better deals.

The EU competition enforcer also asks whether Sony will favour publishing over recording in its quest for revenues, and how it would negotiate with societies which collect royalties for artists and musicians.

The Commission also asks about the impact on online music streaming services. It is scheduled to decide on the deal by October 26.

The Sony bid has drawn criticism from independent music labels group Impala and the European Composer and Songwriter Alliance.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Further reading: EU, Sony
EU Regulators Ask Sony's Rivals and Users How It Might Use Power After EMI Deal
