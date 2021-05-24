Technology News
loading

Eternals Trailer: New Marvel Movie Has a Bollywood Dance Sequence, Indian Wedding

Eternals is out in late October in India, and November 5 elsewhere.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 May 2021 19:14 IST
Eternals Trailer: New Marvel Movie Has a Bollywood Dance Sequence, Indian Wedding

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Richard Madden, Gemma Chan in Eternals

Highlights
  • Eternals is the next Marvel movie after Black Widow, Shang-Chi
  • Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan lead Eternals cast
  • Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao is the writer, director on Eternals

Eternals' first trailer is here. On Monday, Marvel Studios unveiled a two-minute teaser trailer for its next superhero squad that features Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, and Kumail Nanjiani. Together, the 10 of them are part of Eternals, an immortal alien race that was created by the Celestials. The first Eternals trailer shows their arrival on planet Earth, their range of powers, and a bit of family banter. It also gives us our first look at Nanjiani's Bollywood dance sequence, and a glimpse at a surprising traditional Indian wedding between Madden and Chan's characters, Ikaris and Sersi, respectively. What is going on in Eternals exactly?

All of the Eternals are capable of wielding cosmic energy, as you can see in the first Eternals trailer. Madden's Ikaris can fly and project cosmic energy out of his eyes, Hayek's Ajak has healing abilities, Jolie's can form weapons out of cosmic energy, Chan's Sersi can manipulate matter, Lee's Gilgamesh can fashion an exoskeleton, Ridloff's Makkari — Marvel Cinematic Universe's first deaf superhero — can scout planets with super-speed, McHugh's Sprite can project lifelike illusions, Henry's Phastos — MCU's first gay superhero — is a cosmic-powered inventor, Keoghan's Druig can control minds, and Nanjiani's Kingo can shoot out cosmic energy from his hands.

The first Eternals trailer also gives us our first peek at Kit Harington in character. Harington is playing Dane Whitman, a human warrior who wields a mystical sword. Haaz Sleiman (The Visitor) plays Phastos' husband, and there are undisclosed roles for Ozer Ercan (Heart and Lungs), Jashaun St. John (The Short History of the Long Road), Zain Al Rafeea (Capernaum), and Harish Patel (Mr. India). Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) is the writer and director on Eternals, working off an earlier screenplay by Kaz and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the producer. MCU veteran Ben Davis is the cinematographer. Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones) is the composer on Eternals.

Here's the official synopsis for Eternals from Marvel Studios:

After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals — an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years — reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals is out in late October in India and November 5 in the US. In India, Eternals will likely release in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada — given Marvel is doing so for both Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eternals, Eternals trailer, Eternals release date in India, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Chloe Zhao
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India, Alleged BIS Listing Suggests
Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched, Goes on Sale in China

Related Stories

Eternals Trailer: New Marvel Movie Has a Bollywood Dance Sequence, Indian Wedding
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  3. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  4. Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1: Next Steps for Android, iOS Users
  5. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads in Less Than a Week
  6. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  7. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  8. The Arrowverse Is Finally Back on Streaming in India
  9. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
  10. Realme Smart TV 4K to Launch in India on May 31
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched, Goes on Sale in China
  2. Eternals Trailer: New Marvel Movie Has a Bollywood Dance Sequence, Indian Wedding
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India, Alleged BIS Listing Suggests
  4. iQoo Neo 5 Lite With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 44W Flash Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Shipped Most Smartphones in India in Q1 2021; Sold Over 3 Million Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Globally
  6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Restart On May 27
  7. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of May 27 Launch, Specifications Leaked
  8. Bitcoin Price Rises Marginally After Weekend Sell-Off Fuelled by China’s Crackdown on Cryptocurrency Mining, Trading
  9. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Back In Focus, Holds About $12 Billion Worth Of The Digital Asset
  10. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus Nord N100 Update Brings May 2021 Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com