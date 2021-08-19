Technology News
Eternals Final Trailer Answers the Thanos Question, Introduces Deviants

“Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos?”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 August 2021 13:20 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Angelina Jolie as Thena in Eternals, the Marvel movie

  • Eternals movie release date in India is October
  • Out November 5 in the US and around the world
  • Gemma Chan, Richard Madden lead Eternals cast

Eternals' final trailer is here. On Thursday — at midnight Pacific Time in the US, surprisingly — Marvel Studios dropped the second and final trailer for its next superhero ensemble, written and directed by Nomadland's Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao. The new Eternals trailer brings up the big question every Marvel fan has had (“Why didn't they help the Avengers fight Thanos?”), sets up the film's premise that stems from Hulk's snap, and gives us our first proper glimpse at the villains — the Deviants — the Eternals' evil counterparts. A new Eternals poster has also dropped alongside; see at the end of this article.

“Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe,” the Eternals' spiritual leader Ajak (Salma Hayek) says at the start of the final Eternals trailer. “But the people of this planet brought everyone back with the snap of a finger. The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin.” The new Eternals trailer then shows us what this “emergence” entails as the land and water seemingly crumble into one another. Ikaris (Richard Madden) asks how long do they have, and Ajak replies: “Seven days.”

Sersi (Gemma Chan) explains their background elsewhere in the final Eternals trailer, that they came to Earth seven thousand years ago to protect humans from the Deviants. Just as the new Eternals trailer shows Ikaris taking on a giant beast of a Deviant. Meanwhile, lone human Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) asks Sersi the big question: “Why didn't you guys help fight Thanos? Or any war? Or all the other terrible things throughout history?” Sersi says they were “instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved.”

Whitman wonders by who, only for the final Eternals trailer to cut to Eson the Searcher, one of the Celestials who created them. But things are changing now with the “emergence”. Ikaris says they need to find the others — the Eternals went on their own ways in those 7,000 years — and Sersi notes that she hasn't seen some of them for centuries. The new Eternals trailer then introduces the rest of the ensemble, including Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), and Thena (Angelina Jolie).

The rest of the final Eternals trailer is made up of action sequences snippets, which finds Eternals going up against a number of Deviants — a variety of big monsters essentially. Zhao directs Eternals off a screenplay that has gone through multiple drafts, first with Ryan Firpo and Matthew K. Firpo, then Zhao and Patrick Burleigh, with a final version solely written by Zhao herself. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Marvel executive Nate Moore served as producers on Eternals. Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones) has provided Eternals' background score.

Eternals is out in late October in Indian cinemas, and November 5 in the US.

Eternals poster

eternals poster small eternals poster

The official Eternals poster
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
