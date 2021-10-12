Technology News
loading

Eternals Runtime More Than 2.5 Hours, Second-Longest MCU Movie After Avengers: Endgame

Eternals director Chloé Zhao says “it could be longer.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 October 2021 15:56 IST
Eternals Runtime More Than 2.5 Hours, Second-Longest MCU Movie After Avengers: Endgame

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Kit Harington, Gemma Chan in Eternals

Highlights
  • Eternals release date is November 5 in cinemas
  • Exact runtime for Eternals not revealed yet
  • Captain America: Civil War nearly ran for 2.5 hours

Eternals is set to be the second longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, writer-director Chloé Zhao has revealed. Though we don't have an exact runtime yet, she has given us a ballpark figure. In a new interview, the 39-year-old Chinese-American filmmaker confirmed that Eternals will run at over two-and-a-half hours. That would make Eternals the second longest MCU chapter. After all, only one MCU chapter runs longer than two-and-a-half hours — it's called Avengers: Endgame and it touched the three-hour mark. Avengers: Infinity War came very close, at 149 minutes.

It's quite unusual for a standalone Marvel movie to run for over 150 minutes. The longest of the lot is Captain America: Civil War at 147 minutes, and that's because it was a mini-Avengers movie to be honest. In fact, The Avengers (143) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (141) were shorter. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, at 137 minutes, is next up. It's followed by Captain America: The Winter Soldier (136), Black Panther (134), Black Widow (134), Spider-Man: Homecoming (133), Shang-Chi, Iron Man 3 (131), Thor: Ragnarok (130), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (129). Everything else is around two hours or under.

Why is Eternals over two-and-a-half hours? Here's what Zhao had to say to Fandango: “It could be longer! You know, it's ten characters, the Celestials, and 7,000 years. There's a lot going on.”

Who are these 10 characters? Eternals follows the titular immortal beings who were created by the Celestials — we met one Celestial in Star-Lord's father Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — and draw their superpowers from cosmic energy. They have been living secretly on Earth for over 7,000 years.

There's Gemma Chan as the empathetic Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris who can fly and shoot beams out of his eyes, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo who can shoot projectiles out of his hands and is living as a famous Bollywood star, Lia McHugh as Sprite who can conjure illusions, and Brian Tyree Henry as weapons and tech inventor Phastos who's the first gay MCU superhero.

We also have Lauren Ridloff as super-speed Makkari who's the first deaf MCU superhero, Barry Keoghan as mind-manipulator Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh — the strongest of the Eternals, Salma Hayek as Eternals' spiritual leader Ajak who can heal, and Angelina Jolie as elite warrior Thena who can create any kind of weapon from cosmic energy.

These are all new characters to the MCU, as Marvel fans will know. Eternals is completely standalone, with Zhao noting that all audiences need to know is the one-line plot of Infinity War and Endgame: “half the universe disappeared and [then] came back.”

“But what happens in this film will have huge implications on the future,” Zhao teased. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has claimed that Eternals will redefine the MCU. To that, Zhao said: “I think a big part of it is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials. I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth's relationship with the cosmos, and also with her own inhabitants. But in that sense, it would have a huge effect on the future of the MCU.”

Eternals releases November 5 — a day after Diwali — in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Eternals

Eternals

  • Release Date 5 November 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie
  • Director Chloé Zhao
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Production Marvel Studios
It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eternals, Eternals runtime, Eternals duration, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Avengers Endgame, Avengers Infinity War, Captain America Civil War, Chloe Zhao, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Spotify, More Music Streamers Turn to Telcos to Facilitate Africa Payments
Twitter Adds New Feature to Remove Followers Without Blocking Them on Web

Related Stories

Eternals Runtime More Than 2.5 Hours, Second-Longest MCU Movie After Avengers: Endgame
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E40 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Amazfit Launches Three New Smartwatches: All the Details
  3. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick to Debut in India on October 13
  4. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  5. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  6. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Leaked; Colour Options, Price Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Pro May Sport 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Teased to Offer Low Wi-Fi Latency; OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Launch
  2. McDonald's China Launches Its First-Ever NFT Despite Government's Anti-Crypto Stance
  3. Ptron Musicbot Cube Smart Speaker Launched in India With Inbuilt Alexa Support
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Come With 120W Fast Charging Support
  5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Casts Will Poulter as Villain Adam Warlock
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Reportedly Spotted in China's 3C Listing, Tipped to Feature 25W Fast Charging
  7. Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner From Space as Planet of the Apes Character
  8. Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro to Launch in India by Early November: Report
  9. Twitter Adds New Feature to Remove Followers Without Blocking Them on Web
  10. Eternals Runtime More Than 2.5 Hours, Second-Longest MCU Movie After Avengers: Endgame
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com