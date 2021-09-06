Technology News
loading

Eternals India Release Date Pushed to November 5, a Day After Diwali

The next Marvel movie is coming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 September 2021 12:48 IST
Eternals India Release Date Pushed to November 5, a Day After Diwali

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh in Eternals

Highlights
  • Eternals originally due late October in cinemas in India
  • Moved to November 5 to coincide with Diwali weekend
  • Australia, NZ, HK, Taiwan audiences to get it in October

Eternals has a new release date in India: Friday, November 5. Additionally, it has been announced that Eternals will be available in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Disney India confirmed Monday that the next Marvel movie — directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, and starring an ensemble cast led by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Angelina Jolie — will release later than it had originally planned, for October. The delay is likely due to the fact that Thursday, November 4 is Diwali this year, one of the biggest festivals in India. Disney is possibly banking on the long five-day weekend that it could result in, which could help the Marvel movie's box office potential.

The new November 5 India release date for Eternals was unveiled by Disney India alongside a series of localised posters. Eternals will be the third Marvel movie to be available in six languages, following the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow that skipped cinemas for a Disney+ Hotstar debut this past Friday, September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also on September 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiered exclusively in theatres — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Shang-Chi's Malayalam dub will release once cinemas reopen in Kerala. Given the new Eternals posters, I'd expect local-language Eternals trailers soon as well.

While the Diwali release for Eternals might be good for its box office gross, that does mean more wait for Indian Marvel fans. Originally, audiences in India would've been among the first ones to watch Eternals. Back in May, when Marvel Studios unveiled a return-to-cinemas marketing push in “Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies”, the official Marvel YouTube channel for India carried an “October 2021” release for Eternals. That would've meant a week earlier than the US, and in line with a select few Asian markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan. But the India release date was quietly updated in the final Eternals trailer — and it's now been confirmed.

Set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame as the return of half the universe's population leads to an event known as “the emergence”, Eternals follows the titular immortal alien race who have lived in secret on Earth for over seven thousand years, as they must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. In addition to Chan, Madden, Nanjiani and Jolie, Eternals also stars Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek. Eternals will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first gay superhero (Henry) and its first deaf superhero (Ridloff).

Eternals is now out November 5 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eternals, Eternals release date in India, Diwali, Diwali 2021, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney India, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Xiaomi Global Launch Event Set for September 15, Xiaomi 11T Series and 120W HyperCharge Support Expected

Related Stories

Eternals India Release Date Pushed to November 5, a Day After Diwali
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Has Completed 9,000 Orbits Around Moon
  3. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  4. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
  5. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Spotted on Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  8. OnePlus Watch Update Brings Spotify Music Mode, More
  9. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report
  2. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Select Markets, Apple Watch Series 7 to Sport Larger Display: Reports
  3. Red Magic 6S Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 165Hz Display Announced: Price, Specifications
  4. Ethereum Rival Solana Jumps to 7th Spot in Cryptocurrency Top 10
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet Expected to Launch on September 22, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Bitcoin Scales $51,000-Mark, Highest for Cryptocurrency in 4 Months Since Rout In May
  7. Oppo Enco Buds to Launch in India on September 8; Will Come With Up to 24 Hours of Playback Time
  8. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings
  10. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Completes Over 9,000 Orbits Around Moon, Says ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com