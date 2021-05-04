Technology News
Eternals to Release in India Before the US. Here’s the First Look at New Marvel Movie

Angelina Jolie leads Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s MCU epic.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 May 2021 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Angelina Jolie in Eternals

  • Eternals release date in India to be in October
  • Slated for November 5 in the US and elsewhere
  • First look at Eternals features most cast members

The Eternals are here — and they are coming to India at least a week before the US. The first teaser trailer for Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao's new superhero squad is led by the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), and Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians). The Eternals first look shows us the characters played by the aforementioned actors alongside Jolie wielding a magic sword and Hayek on a horse. Eternals is slated to release November 5 in the US, and the India-specific Eternals teaser reveals that the Marvel movie will release in October here. No specific date, but it's likely to be a week before that, on October 29.

A 12-second look at Eternals (starting at 2:19 below) came on Monday as part of a Marvel montage titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies”, no doubt a reference to the push that Hollywood is making for the return of the big screen as life returns to a state of normalcy in the US following COVID-19 vaccinations. As such, the three-minute video only features upcoming movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Fantastic Four.

For Marvel, Eternals is the first major new superhero team that it will introduce since Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014. Jolie is playing warrior Thena who can form weapons out of cosmic energy, Hayek is their leader Ajak who has healing abilities, Madden is tactical leader Ikaris who can fly and project cosmic energy out of his eyes, Nanjiani is Kingo who can shoot out cosmic energy from his hands, and Chan is Sersi who can manipulate matter. All the Eternals have been living in disguise for thousands of years, with Nanjiani's Kingo turning into the biggest Bollywood star. Yes, Eternals has a Bollywood dance sequence featuring Nanjiani.

There's also Lauren Ridloff as MCU's first deaf superhero Makkari who can scout planets with super-speed, Brian Tyree Henry as cosmic-powered inventor Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite who can project lifelike illusions, Don Lee as Gilgamesh who can create an exoskeleton out of cosmic energy, Barry Keoghan as Druig who can control minds with cosmic energy, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman who wields a mystical sword. The Eternals story spans thousands of years, but is chiefly set after the events of Avengers: Endgame as the titular group, having gone their separate ways, reunites to protect mankind from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals is out in late October in India and November 5 in the US. In India, Eternals will likely release in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada — given Marvel is doing so for both Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eternals, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Angelina Jolie, Chloe Zhao, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Eternals release date in India
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
