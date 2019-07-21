Technology News
The Eternals Movie to Be Part of Marvel’s Phase 4, Gets November 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Angelina Jolie, RIchard Madden are the lead cast members.

By | Updated: 21 July 2019 06:19 IST
The Eternals Movie to Be Part of Marvel’s Phase 4, Gets November 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO, Aaron Poole/Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS

(L-R): Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Kumail Nanjiani

  • The Eternals movie release date is November 6, 2020
  • It’ll be the second film in Marvel’s Phase Four
  • The Eternals will be set thousands of years in the past

The Eternals is a go. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Ma Dong-seok will star in an adaptation of The Eternals — created by writer-artist Jack Kirby in 1976 as superpowered, near-immortal beings — which will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release date is November 6, 2020. Beijing-born Chloé Zhao (The Rider) will direct The Eternals, off a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Jolie and Madden will likely star as Sersi and Ikaris in The Eternals — one part of the Marvel film is said to be their love story — which is set thousands of years ago in the past. In Kirby's imagination, the Eternals came to life as “an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth”. They were made by the Celestials millions of years ago to be defenders of the planet and as result, brush up against their destructive counterparts, the Deviants. Hayek plays Ajax, leader of the Eternals.

eternals logo Eternals Marvel movie logo

The official logo for The Eternals
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The MCU has introduced two Celestials before. One — Eson the Searcher — was shown in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, when Taneleer “The Collector” Tivan (Benicio del Toro) is talking about the Infinity Stones. And then in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we met Star-Lord's Celestial father, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell).

Production on The Eternals will reportedly kick off in August or September, and is expected to last till January 2020.

The Eternals will release November 6, 2020 in India and across the world.

Comments

