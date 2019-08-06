Technology News
loading

The Eternals: Marvel Movie Said to Cast Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan

Chan might not reprise her Captain Marvel role, though.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 12:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Eternals: Marvel Movie Said to Cast Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Gemma Chan in Crazy Rich Asians, Barry Keoghan in Dunkirk

Highlights
  • The Eternals release date is November 6, 2020
  • Chan, Keoghan’s roles in Marvel movie are unknown
  • Filming is reportedly going on in London since July

Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) are reportedly in talks to join The Eternals, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film based on Jack Kirby-created comic book series that stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok). But it's unclear if Chan will be reprising her Captain Marvel role as the Kree sniper Minn-Erva, with some people familiar with the matter claiming it would be a completely different role. The latter makes more sense given what we know of The Eternals, with the story set thousands of years ago in the past as it documents the creation and story of the titular near-immortal life-beings.

Variety first brought word of Chan's potential involvement in The Eternals, noting the exact nature of her role is unclear. Per Collider, Keoghan's role is also unknown. Marvel Studios offered no comment on both. If Chan is cast, it would further diversify the cast of The Eternals, which currently features a Pakistani-born American (Nanjiani), a Mexican-American (Hayek), a Korean-American (Lee), and a deaf actress (Ridloff) playing the MCU's first deaf superhero. Chan is of Chinese descent, and she was born and raised in England. Keoghan is Irish.

It wouldn't be the first time that an actor would have two different roles in the MCU, though it remains to be seen what kind of role Chan's is. The likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Sean Gunn, Alfre Woodard, Martin Starr, Laura Haddock, and Kenneth Choi have all played different characters in the Marvel world, either in the same film or across multiple films / TV series. Sometimes, they've even been given canon connections to their other appearance. Others only had a separate voice role, or as a body stand-in on the set.

Every MCU Phase 4 Movie, Series Marvel Announced at Comic-Con 2019

The Eternals was confirmed by Marvel as one of five upcoming Phase Four MCU films at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con, alongside Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow, Marvel's first Asian superhero in the lead in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featuring Scarlet Witch, and Natalie Portman as the female Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Filming on The Eternals reportedly began in July in London. Of the current cast, Jolie plays Thena, Madden is Ikaris, Nanjiani is Kingo, Ridloff is Makkari, Henry is Phastos, Hayek is Eternals leader Ajak, McHugh is Sprite, and Lee is Gilgamesh. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at Comic-Con that The Eternals will have an LGBTQ character. Beijing-born Chloé Zhao (The Rider) is directing The Eternals, off a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Outside Captain Marvel, Chan is best known for starring in the Singapore-set rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, the British sci-fi series Humans, and the period drama Mary Queen of Scots. Keoghan's roles — other than Christopher Nolan-directed war film Dunkirk — include psychological thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the HBO miniseries Chernobyl, and the crime drama American Animals. Keoghan is set to lead the FX post-apocalyptic drama Y, based on comic book series Y: The Last Man.

The Eternals is slated to release November 6, 2020 in India and across the world, making it the second film in Phase Four of the MCU and the 25th film overall.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Eternals, Marvel, MCU, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, LG W10, Redmi Y3 to Receive Discounts, Other Offers
Google Pixel 3 Users Report Erratic Focus Lock, Camera Stabilisation Issues
Honor Smartphones
The Eternals: Marvel Movie Said to Cast Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  4. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme on Android, iOS
  6. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  7. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  8. Google Assistant Can Now Read Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages
  9. Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
  10. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launched With Touch Sensitive Bezels, Voice Calling Support
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Details
  3. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving August Update With Security Patches, Wi-Fi Improvements
  4. Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India
  5. Portronics Dynamo Wireless Speaker Launched in India Priced at Rs. 1,999
  6. Google Pixel 3 Users Report Erratic Focus Lock, Camera Stabilisation Issues
  7. The Eternals: Marvel Movie Said to Cast Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan
  8. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, LG W10, Redmi Y3 to Receive Discounts, Other Offers
  9. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 6,999
  10. Venom 2 Hires Andy Serkis as Director for Spider-Man Spin-Off Sequel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.