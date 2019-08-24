Technology News
loading

The Eternals: Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight, Gemma Chan Confirmed as Sersi

Harington is the only known non-Eternal character as of now.

By | Updated: 24 August 2019 23:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Eternals: Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight, Gemma Chan Confirmed as Sersi

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The Eternals cast at the 2019 D23 Expo

Highlights
  • The Eternals release date is November 6, 2020
  • Black Knight wields a mystical sword in the comics
  • Sersi and Ikaris are said to be leads of The Eternals

Kit Harington is part of The Eternals. At Disney's D23 Expo in California on Saturday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that the Game of Thrones star will play Dane Whitman a.k.a. Black Knight in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, slated to release in November 2020. In the comics, Whitman is an expert horseman and wields a mystical sword. Additionally, both Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan have also been confirmed in The Eternals cast. Chan will be playing Sersi — a role that was initially rumoured for co-star Angelina Jolie — who differs from other Eternals in “her desire to live amongst humans” in the comics.

The 32-year-old Harington was first reported to join the MCU on Friday, while reports floating Chan and Keoghan's potential involvement came over two weeks back. Harington will reunite with fellow Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden on The Eternals. As of now, Harington's Black Knight is the only known non-Eternal character in the film. For Chan, Sersi and The Eternals will be the second MCU role and movie, respectively, after playing Kree sniper Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. Keoghan is also playing an Eternal named Druig.

Harington, Chan, and Keoghan join a cast that already includes Madden as Ikaris, Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as leader Ajak, Brian Tyree Henry as Phasto, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, MCU's first deaf superhero. Feige has also said later that The Eternals will have an LGBTQ character, though it's still unclear who that is.

Marvel announced The Eternals as one of five MCU Phase Four films at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con in July, alongside Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder, all releasing between May 2020 and November 2021. At the D23 Expo on Saturday, before adding Harington, Chan, and Keoghan to The Eternals cast, Feige also announced Black Panther 2, with writer-director Ryan Coogler returning.

The Eternals will release November 6, 2020 in India and across the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Eternals, Kit Harington, Marvel, MCU, Disney, D23 Expo
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Black Panther 2 Announced, Gets May 2022 Release Date — Disney D23 Expo
Honor Smartphones
The Eternals: Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight, Gemma Chan Confirmed as Sersi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  2. Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro
  3. Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Slashed
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30s With 48-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch Next Month
  5. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com
  6. Elon Musk Called to Step Down as Tesla CEO by Top Investor
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight in Marvel’s The Eternals
  9. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 Lightweight Laptops Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Sale Offers Announced in India
#Latest Stories
  1. The Eternals: Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight, Gemma Chan Confirmed as Sersi
  2. Black Panther 2 Announced, Gets May 2022 Release Date — Disney D23 Expo
  3. Gamescom: German Army Seeks Out Gamers in Hunt for Computer-Savvy Recruits
  4. Facebook Was Concerned About Cambridge Analytica 4 Years Ago, Internal Emails Show
  5. Google Cracks Down on Political Discourse in the Workplace
  6. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  7. Netflix Testing Human-Curated 'Collections' Recommendations
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Said to Be in Mid-September; Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  9. OnePlus TV Confirmed to Have Dolby Vision Support; Specifications Surface Online
  10. Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 11,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.