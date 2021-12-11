Technology News
Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for January 12, 2022

In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 December 2021 13:07 IST
Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for January 12, 2022

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Eternals Disney+ poster

  • Eternals movie released November 5 in cinemas
  • Arrives on streaming 69 days after theatrical release
  • Eternals directed by Oscar-winning Chloé Zhao

Eternals will release Wednesday, January 12, 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, Marvel Studios announced late on Friday. The newest Marvel movie — soon to be superseded by Spider-Man: No Way Home, releasing December 16 in India — will arrive 69 days after its global theatrical premiere on November 5 in India, the US, and elsewhere. That's two less than the 71-day window Disney determined for the previous Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And just as it released in cinemas, Eternals will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

On Disney+, Eternals will also stream in the expanded IMAX Enhanced aspect ratio — unveiled back in November on Disney+ Day — joining 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in Iron Man (2008), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Doctor Strange (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Black Widow (2021), and the aforementioned Shang-Chi (2021).

Like with IMAX screens, IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ offers a 1.90:1 aspect ratio — that is 26 percent more picture for select sequences. (Disney+ is the first major streaming service to offer IMAX Enhanced. Previously, Sony had implemented IMAX Enhanced in Bravia Core for a select range of its 4K Bravia TVs.) IMAX Enhanced is not officially advertised/ available on Disney+ Hotstar, though some users have reported being able to access it with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Co-written and directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals is about the titular immortal beings who have been living secretly on Earth for over 7,000 years. After their evil counterparts the Deviants re-emerge, the Eternals must reunite to save the planet. The Eternals cast is made up of Gemma Chan as Sersi who can manipulate inanimate matter, Richard Madden as Ikaris who can fly and shoot beams out of his eyes, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo who can shoot energy projectiles from his hands, and Lia McHugh as Sprite who can project life-like illusions.

There's also Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first gay superhero Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-speedy and the MCU's first deaf superhero Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig who can manipulate minds, Don Lee as the strongest Eternal Gilgamesh, Harish Patel as Kingo's valet Karun, Kit Harington as Sersi's boyfriend Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as the leader Ajak who can heal, and Angelina Jolie as Thena who can fashion any weapon out of cosmic energy.

Eternals is out January 12, 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In India, the Marvel movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Eternals
Eternals

  Release Date 5 November 2021
  Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  Cast
    Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie
  Director Chloé Zhao
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Users Rating
    (2.9/5)
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Said to Be Taking Time Off With Immediate Effect After Zoom Call Firing Fiasco

