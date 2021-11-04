Technology News
loading

Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas

Marvel’s new movie is releasing a day after Diwali in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 November 2021 11:37 IST
Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Salma Hayek as Ajak in Eternals

Highlights
  • Eternals released early November in cinemas worldwide
  • Multiple cam-recorded Eternals versions leaked on torrents
  • All Eternals torrents are terrible quality and/ or contain ads

Eternals — the new Marvel movie out Friday in cinemas — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 705MB to 2.64GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal Eternals copies are of remarkably poor quality, feature hard-coded subtitles, and/ or are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

The first legitimate leaked version of Eternals showed up on multiple torrent sites on Wednesday, November 3, mere hours after its release in parts of Europe. They all carry the label “CAM” suggesting they were filmed with a video camera in cinemas. Eternals is due to release Friday in India, the US and other parts of the world. According to publicly available comments and screenshots, the illegal Eternals rips feature English audio and hardcoded French subtitles. Additionally, there is a persistent ad watermarks for an online gambling and betting website. The subtitles are present on the film itself, while the advertisements have been inserted digitally.

All You Need to Know About Marvel's Eternals

Thankfully for Disney, Marvel Studios, and the Eternals cast and crew, the quality of the cam-recorded illegal Eternals rips is downright terrible. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that they exhibit severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, and/ or colour. It's so blurred that it's hard to see anything properly. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Eternals full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie when it's officially available in theatres where you live.

Co-written and directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals is about the titular immortal beings who have been living secretly on Earth for over 7,000 years. The group is made up of Gemma Chan as Sersi who can manipulate inanimate matter, Richard Madden as Ikaris who can fly and shoot beams out of his eyes, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo who can shoot energy projectiles from his hands, Lia McHugh as Sprite who can project life-like illusions, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first gay superhero Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-speedy and the MCU's first deaf superhero Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig who can manipulate minds, Don Lee as the strongest Eternal Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as the leader Ajak who can heal, and Angelina Jolie as Thena who can fashion any weapon out of cosmic energy.

Eternals is out Friday, November 5 in India, the US, and around the world. In India, the new Marvel movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Eternals

Eternals

  • Release Date 5 November 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie
  • Director Chloé Zhao
  • Writer Chloé Zhao, Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh, Kaz Firpo & Ryan Firpo
  • Cinematography Ben Davis
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
  • Production Marvel Studios
It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eternals, Eternals full movie download, Torrents, Piracy, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Instagram Brings Back Twitter Card Previews; Now Rolling Out on Android, iOS, Web

Related Stories

Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer
  5. WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack: How to Download and Share
  6. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins From November 5
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  10. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
#Latest Stories
  1. SQUID Cryptocurrency Grows by 600 Percent as Investors Seeking Next 'Moon Shot' Back It Up
  2. Facebook Whistleblower Says Governments Must Check if Company Really Does Scrap Face Recognition
  3. Flipkart Launches 15-Day Return Programme 'Love It or Return It' for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3
  4. Facebook Accused of Anti-Palestinian Bias by Digital Rights Activist
  5. Ether Charts New All-Time High as Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Slow Down
  6. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas
  7. Instagram Brings Back Twitter Card Previews; Now Rolling Out on Android, iOS, Web
  8. Lisbon Web Summit: Apple's Software Boss Warns Against Draft EU Policy on App Store
  9. Facebook Introduces New Subscription Option for Creators That Will Help Them Evade Apple’s 30 Percent Cut
  10. Coinbase Tests Commission-Free Subscription Cryptocurrency Trading Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com