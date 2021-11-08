Eternals made an estimated $161.7 million (about Rs. 1,199 crores) at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend, pushing the newest Marvel movie to second in the list of Hollywood's biggest opening weekends in 2021. The first is F9 aka Fast & Furious 9 at $162.4 million (about Rs. 1,204 crores) — it had the benefit of China which Eternals doesn't, though it had a massively staggered release unlike Eternals making it not an apples-to-apples comparison. Eternals' $161.7 million opening weekend was divided $71 million (about Rs. 526 crores) from cinemas in the US and Canada, with the remaining $90.7 million (about Rs. 672 crores) coming in from 46 territories around the world.

That $71 million North America opening for Eternals is a tad disappointing as it's not only at the low end of box office analyst expectations, but also the lowest for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title for all time. Previous lowest was Ant-Man ($57.2 million). It can't be a direct comparison thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Still, the other two Marvel movies released during COVID-19 pandemic, Black Widow ($80.4 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($94.7 million), both fared better, despite Black Widow also being available at home via Disney+ Premier Access. (Black Widow's opening weekend is highest if you count Disney+ revenue.)

Outside North America though, Eternals is doing better than Black Widow and Shang-Chi. The $90.7 million figure was higher than expected — according to Disney's estimates, it's 26 percent more than Black Widow, and 76 percent ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in like-for-like markets. Eternals opened at the number one position in all 46 of those markets but one: India (Sooryavanshi is the reason it's not number one here.) In India, Eternals made an estimated $1.7 million (about Rs. 12.84 crores) as of Saturday. The top five are South Korea ($14.1 million), the UK ($7.1 million), France ($6.7 million), Mexico ($5.7 million), and Australia ($5 million).

A total of 320 IMAX screens in 58 markets contributed $6 million (about Rs. 44 crores) to Eternals' opening weekend. Meanwhile, China and Russia are both missing from the Eternals conversation. The former is unlikely to give a release date to the Marvel movie, as the outspoken Eternals director Chloé Zhao has always been censored in her home country. The latter has reclosed cinemas following a resurgence of COVID-19.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/MGM/EON

Elsewhere, Daniel Craig's fifth and final Bond movie No Time to Die pushed its global box office total to $667.1 million (about Rs. 4,946 crores), following a $33.38 million (about Rs. 247 crores) worldwide weekend. Of the total, $143.15 million (about Rs. 1,061 crores) comes from US and Canada, and the remaining $524.3 million (about Rs. 3,887 crores) from the rest of the world, with the UK contributing $122.1 million (about Rs. 905 crores). IMAX total for No Time to Die is $42.3 million (about Rs. 313 crores). The 25th Bond film is jumping to premium video-on-demand in the US on Tuesday.

Other holdovers include the Tom Hardy-led Venom: Let There Be Carnage, now up to $424.6 million (about Rs. 3,148 crores) worldwide. The Venom sequel added $15.9 million (about Rs. 117 crores) this past weekend from 56 markets. The split is $197 million (about Rs. 1,460 crores) from the US and Canada, and $227.6 million (about Rs. 1,687 crores) elsewhere.

That leaves the star-studded Dune, which is now standing at $330.4 million (about Rs. 2,449 crores) globally. Its worldwide weekend was good for $18.7 million (about Rs. 138 crores) from 77 territories. Also available on HBO Max in the US for the first month, Dune has brought in $83.9 million (about Rs. 622 crores) so far in North America. Around the world, Dune has made $246.5 million (about Rs. 1,827 crores).

