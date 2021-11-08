Technology News
Eternals Box Office Shoots to $162 Million, Second Biggest Hollywood Opening Weekend in 2021

Number one in every country except India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 November 2021 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Richard Madden as Ikaris in Eternals

  • Eternals released November 5 in cinemas in India, around the world
  • $90.7 million (~Rs. 672 crores) from 46 markets outside North America
  • Eternals’ $71 million is lowest MCU opening in the US and Canada

Eternals made an estimated $161.7 million (about Rs. 1,199 crores) at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend, pushing the newest Marvel movie to second in the list of Hollywood's biggest opening weekends in 2021. The first is F9 aka Fast & Furious 9 at $162.4 million (about Rs. 1,204 crores) — it had the benefit of China which Eternals doesn't, though it had a massively staggered release unlike Eternals making it not an apples-to-apples comparison. Eternals' $161.7 million opening weekend was divided $71 million (about Rs. 526 crores) from cinemas in the US and Canada, with the remaining $90.7 million (about Rs. 672 crores) coming in from 46 territories around the world.

That $71 million North America opening for Eternals is a tad disappointing as it's not only at the low end of box office analyst expectations, but also the lowest for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title for all time. Previous lowest was Ant-Man ($57.2 million). It can't be a direct comparison thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Still, the other two Marvel movies released during COVID-19 pandemic, Black Widow ($80.4 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($94.7 million), both fared better, despite Black Widow also being available at home via Disney+ Premier Access. (Black Widow's opening weekend is highest if you count Disney+ revenue.)

Eternals Review: Marvel's New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director

Outside North America though, Eternals is doing better than Black Widow and Shang-Chi. The $90.7 million figure was higher than expected — according to Disney's estimates, it's 26 percent more than Black Widow, and 76 percent ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in like-for-like markets. Eternals opened at the number one position in all 46 of those markets but one: India (Sooryavanshi is the reason it's not number one here.) In India, Eternals made an estimated $1.7 million (about Rs. 12.84 crores) as of Saturday. The top five are South Korea ($14.1 million), the UK ($7.1 million), France ($6.7 million), Mexico ($5.7 million), and Australia ($5 million).

A total of 320 IMAX screens in 58 markets contributed $6 million (about Rs. 44 crores) to Eternals' opening weekend. Meanwhile, China and Russia are both missing from the Eternals conversation. The former is unlikely to give a release date to the Marvel movie, as the outspoken Eternals director Chloé Zhao has always been censored in her home country. The latter has reclosed cinemas following a resurgence of COVID-19.

no time to die 667 million no time to die

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die
Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/MGM/EON

Elsewhere, Daniel Craig's fifth and final Bond movie No Time to Die pushed its global box office total to $667.1 million (about Rs. 4,946 crores), following a $33.38 million (about Rs. 247 crores) worldwide weekend. Of the total, $143.15 million (about Rs. 1,061 crores) comes from US and Canada, and the remaining $524.3 million (about Rs. 3,887 crores) from the rest of the world, with the UK contributing $122.1 million (about Rs. 905 crores). IMAX total for No Time to Die is $42.3 million (about Rs. 313 crores). The 25th Bond film is jumping to premium video-on-demand in the US on Tuesday.

Other holdovers include the Tom Hardy-led Venom: Let There Be Carnage, now up to $424.6 million (about Rs. 3,148 crores) worldwide. The Venom sequel added $15.9 million (about Rs. 117 crores) this past weekend from 56 markets. The split is $197 million (about Rs. 1,460 crores) from the US and Canada, and $227.6 million (about Rs. 1,687 crores) elsewhere.

Dune Movie Review: Epic, Brave, but Mightily Flawed

That leaves the star-studded Dune, which is now standing at $330.4 million (about Rs. 2,449 crores) globally. Its worldwide weekend was good for $18.7 million (about Rs. 138 crores) from 77 territories. Also available on HBO Max in the US for the first month, Dune has brought in $83.9 million (about Rs. 622 crores) so far in North America. Around the world, Dune has made $246.5 million (about Rs. 1,827 crores).

  • Release Date 5 November 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie
  • Director Chloé Zhao
  • Writer Chloé Zhao, Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh, Kaz Firpo & Ryan Firpo
  • Cinematography Ben Davis
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Users Rating
    (3/5)
  • Release Date in US 8 October 2021
  • Release Date in India 30 September 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
  • Genre Spy, Thriller
  • Cast
    Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes
  • Director Cary Joji Fukunaga
  • Writer Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Scott Z. Burns, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
  • Cinematography Linus Sandgren
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli
  • Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions
  • Certificate U/A
  • Users Rating
    (4.6/5)
  • Release Date in US 1 October 2021
  • Release Date in India 14 October 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris
  • Director Andy Serkis
  • Writer Kelly Marcel
  • Cinematography Robert Richardson
  • Music Marco Beltrami
  • Producer Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures
  • Users Rating
    (4.6/5)
  • Release Date in US 22 October 2021
  • Language English, Hindi
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem
  • Director Denis Villeneuve
  • Writer Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
  • Cinematography Greig Fraser
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve
  • Production Legendary Pictures
  • Users Rating
    (2.8/5)
It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Dr. Kamal Ranadive Lauded With Google Doodle on Her 104th Birth Anniversary for Cancer and Leprosy Research

