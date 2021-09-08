Technology News
Netflix, WWE Announce Interactive Horror Movie Escape the Undertaker, Out October 5

In it, The New Day pay a visit to The Undertaker’s (haunted) mansion.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 September 2021 12:18 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

WWE's The New Day in Escape the Undertaker

  • Escape the Undertaker will run for 31 minutes for one play
  • You get to decide the fate of The New Day in horror movie
  • Escape the Undertaker is the third Netflix, WWE production

Netflix and WWE have announced a new interactive horror movie titled Escape the Undertaker. It finds one of wrestling's most popular acts, The New Day — that includes Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston — visiting The Undertaker at his mansion and discovering that it's a haunted house filled with supernatural challenges. A single play will run you about 31 minutes, Netflix says, though of course the thing with interactive is that there's more choices to explore. Escape the Undertaker will release October 5 on Netflix, a few weeks before Halloween.

Here's the official synopsis for Escape the Undertaker from Netflix: “The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker's mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It's up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

escape the undertaker netflix escape the undertaker

The Undertaker in Escape the Undertaker
Photo Credit: Netflix

Though Escape the Undertaker is the first WWE interactive adventure, it's far from the first for Netflix. What initially began as an experiment with kids' content has since given us the wacky Black Mirror: Bandersnatch from creator Charlie Brooker, a bunch of You vs. Wild specials with Bear Grylls, and a follow-up to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt from co-creator Tina Fey. Alongside, there has been a mindfulness experience presented by Headspace.

Escape the Undertaker is also not the first collaboration between Netflix and WWE. Previously, we've gotten the sitcom The Big Show Show (cancelled after one nine-episode season) and the sports comedy film The Main Event about a 11-year-old who dreams of joining the WWE. The only other confirmed Netflix production is a documentary about Vince McMahon, WWE's current chairman and CEO. WWE Studios is also producing the 2022 animated sports comedy Rumble.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
