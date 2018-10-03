Eros Now's Next Original Series, Smoke, Gets Trailer, Release Date

Eros Now has revealed the first trailer and release date for its next original series Smoke - all 11 episodes will be out October 26 - starring the likes of Jim Sarbh (Neerja), Kalki Koechlin (Margarita, with a Straw), and Mandira Bedi (Vodka Diaries). The show offers "an unflinching look at the politics within the drug mafia that resides in the intoxicant riddled underbelly of its tropical paradise, Goa". It will premiere at the annual entertainment trade show Mipcom in Cannes on October 15.

Directed by Neel Guha (That Girl in Yellow Boots) and with music from Karsh Kale (Karthik Calling Karthik), Smoke also stars Gulshan Devaiah (Hunterrr), Amit Sial (Inside Edge), Satyadeep Mishra, Neal Bhoopalam, Prakash Belawadi, and the late Tom Alter (Baaghi 2). The 97-second teaser sets up the different characters and the premise of the show, carrying a tone quite unlike its previous original Side Hero.

Eros Now chief content officer Ridhima Lulla said as much in a statement: "It is indeed a great honour to be selected and we are thrilled to showcase the series to a global audience before it premieres on Eros Now. Smoke couldn't be more different from our first series Side Hero where we launched our originals with a self-deprecatory comedy, a relatively untested genre. Smoke, on the other hand, is a gritty, dark crime drama portraying the never seen side of Goa. There's no place in India quite like Goa and the show with its unique take on the paradise state makes for a perfect choice out of India to be launched at Mipcom. With Eros Now originals, we want to continue investing in the brand Eros Now to represent a culture of what the youth want to consume."