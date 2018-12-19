NDTV Gadgets360.com

Eros Now Expands Into Short-Form Originals With Eros Now Quickie

, 19 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Eros Now Expands Into Short-Form Originals With Eros Now Quickie

Highlights

  • Eros Now Quickie episodes will last 8-10 minutes
  • Date Gone Wrong, Paisa Fek Tamasha Dekh are the first two shows
  • Over 50 more Quickie series to be released in 2019

Eros Now is expanding its original content offerings with the launch of the short-form driven Eros Now Quickie, the streaming service announced Wednesday. Eros Now Quickie is going live with two shows — Date Gone Wrong and Paisa Fek Tamasha Dekh — with over 50 more to come in 2019. Each episode of a Quickie series will last 8-10 minutes, with about a total of 6-10 episodes per show. Eros Now Quickie will span both fiction and non-fiction across genres such as comedy, docu-drama, slice-of-life, travel, and food among others.

The first of those, Date Gone Wrong, is described as “an anthology of quirky stories of various people who had an experience of their first dates going wrong in the strangest and most unexpected manner”, while the second Paisa Fek Tamasha Dekh is being labelled as “a fun series celebrating the prankster in you”. Both shows — each has a total of 10 episodes — are available Wednesday on Eros Now, free for all without the need for a subscription.

Eros Now Quickie is getting its own section on the Eros Now website, which features the two new original series Date Gone Wrong and Paisa Fek Tamasha Dekh alongside previously produced short-form content, such as the Black & White Interviews where Bollywood celebrities talk about special moments directly into the camera, news-driven E Buzz, the two animated series Blazing Bajirao and Mystical Mastani based on the film Bajirao Mastani, and food shows Shipra's Kitchen and Kitchen Politics.

“Eros Now Quickie reiterates our commitment towards providing real value to our audiences by creating unique and original concepts that engage and stand out,” Eros Group's chief content officer Ridhima Lulla said in a prepared statement. “We want to continue developing compelling content, expand audience engagement and add novelty to the platform by refreshing the service continually. Quickie is yet another initiative towards our promise of a one stop destination for all entertainment”.

With Quickie, it seems Eros Now is hoping that the snackable nature of the content will drive more viewers to the platform. Indie creators and small studios have found much viral success with that approach across social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, but whether audiences will make the effort to launch a different app is certainly debatable.

Meanwhile, Eros Now has also been investing heavily in long-form original series content. The past few months has seen the launch of comedy Side Hero and crime drama Smoke, with more such as the Swara Bhasker-starrer Flesh to come in 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eros, Eros Now
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Yelp, Consumer Watchdog Lose Google Intervention Bid
Elon Musk Unveils His First Los Angeles-Area Tunnel
Pricee
Eros Now Expands Into Short-Form Originals With Eros Now Quickie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Ubbnveiled
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play Teasers Show Waterdrop-Shaped Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map
  4. Redmi 7 Pro Detailed Specifications Seen on TENAA, Up to 6GB RAM Tipped
  5. New Google Play Anti-Spam System Removes Millions of Fake Reviews
  6. Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Unveiled
  7. Lenovo S5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 660 SoC, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  8. Microsoft Decision to Use Chromium on Edge Reportedly Due to Google Tricks
  9. PUBG Mobile's Vikendi Snow Map Release Date, Start Time Announced
  10. Netflix-Marvel Shows Revival a ‘Possibility’, Says Disney+ Chief
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.