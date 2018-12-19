Eros Now Expands Into Short-Form Originals With Eros Now Quickie

Eros Now is expanding its original content offerings with the launch of the short-form driven Eros Now Quickie, the streaming service announced Wednesday. Eros Now Quickie is going live with two shows — Date Gone Wrong and Paisa Fek Tamasha Dekh — with over 50 more to come in 2019. Each episode of a Quickie series will last 8-10 minutes, with about a total of 6-10 episodes per show. Eros Now Quickie will span both fiction and non-fiction across genres such as comedy, docu-drama, slice-of-life, travel, and food among others.

The first of those, Date Gone Wrong, is described as “an anthology of quirky stories of various people who had an experience of their first dates going wrong in the strangest and most unexpected manner”, while the second Paisa Fek Tamasha Dekh is being labelled as “a fun series celebrating the prankster in you”. Both shows — each has a total of 10 episodes — are available Wednesday on Eros Now, free for all without the need for a subscription.

Eros Now Quickie is getting its own section on the Eros Now website, which features the two new original series Date Gone Wrong and Paisa Fek Tamasha Dekh alongside previously produced short-form content, such as the Black & White Interviews where Bollywood celebrities talk about special moments directly into the camera, news-driven E Buzz, the two animated series Blazing Bajirao and Mystical Mastani based on the film Bajirao Mastani, and food shows Shipra's Kitchen and Kitchen Politics.

“Eros Now Quickie reiterates our commitment towards providing real value to our audiences by creating unique and original concepts that engage and stand out,” Eros Group's chief content officer Ridhima Lulla said in a prepared statement. “We want to continue developing compelling content, expand audience engagement and add novelty to the platform by refreshing the service continually. Quickie is yet another initiative towards our promise of a one stop destination for all entertainment”.

With Quickie, it seems Eros Now is hoping that the snackable nature of the content will drive more viewers to the platform. Indie creators and small studios have found much viral success with that approach across social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, but whether audiences will make the effort to launch a different app is certainly debatable.

Meanwhile, Eros Now has also been investing heavily in long-form original series content. The past few months has seen the launch of comedy Side Hero and crime drama Smoke, with more such as the Swara Bhasker-starrer Flesh to come in 2019.