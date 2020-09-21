Watchmen, Zendaya, and Schitt's Creek are among the winners and history makers at the 2020 Emmys, with the last of them emerging as the biggest winner on the night with seven awards to its name. That included best comedy series and all four acting departments for Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy, with Dan Levy also picking up the writing and directing awards. Zendaya became the youngest actress ever to win the best lead actress in a drama series, while Watchmen is the first comic book property to nab a top award (best limited series).

HBO was the clear winner on the night with 11 Emmys, with Netflix picking up just two. Add these to the five nights of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys — the more technical side of things — that took place over the past week, and you get a total of 30 for HBO and 21 for Netflix. The world's biggest streaming service came into the 2020 Emmys as the record setter with 160 nominations (the most ever), but it didn't end up winning the most. If you do the same totalling for shows, Watchmen is the leader with 11 Emmys, four of which were awarded on Sunday.

2020 Emmys winners — the full list

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession — WINNER

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen — WINNER

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Programme

RuPaul's Drag Race — WINNER

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, Succession — WINNER

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, Watchmen — WINNER

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen — WINNER

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America — WINNER

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andrij Parekh, Succession — WINNER

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Alik Sakharov, Ozark

Ben Semanoff, Ozark

Mark Mylod, Succession

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Matt Shakman, The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

James Burrows, Will & Grace

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox — WINNER

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen

Steph Green, Watchmen

Stephen Williams, Watchmen

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession — WINNER

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Chris Mundy, Ozark

John Shiban, Ozark

Miki Johnson, Ozark

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Michael Schur, The Good Place

Tony McNamara, The Great

David West Read, Schitt's Creek

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows

Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen — WINNER

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable

Anna Winger, Unorthodox