2020 Emmys winners — the full list

Photo Credit: Mark Hill/HBO
Watchmen, Zendaya, and Schitt's Creek are among the winners and history makers at the 2020 Emmys, with the last of them emerging as the biggest winner on the night with seven awards to its name. That included best comedy series and all four acting departments for Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy, with Dan Levy also picking up the writing and directing awards. Zendaya became the youngest actress ever to win the best lead actress in a drama series, while Watchmen is the first comic book property to nab a top award (best limited series).
HBO was the clear winner on the night with 11 Emmys, with Netflix picking up just two. Add these to the five nights of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys — the more technical side of things — that took place over the past week, and you get a total of 30 for HBO and 21 for Netflix. The world's biggest streaming service came into the 2020 Emmys as the record setter with 160 nominations (the most ever), but it didn't end up winning the most. If you do the same totalling for shows, Watchmen is the leader with 11 Emmys, four of which were awarded on Sunday.
Succession — WINNER
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Watchmen — WINNER
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
RuPaul's Drag Race — WINNER
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Jeremy Strong, Succession — WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Regina King, Watchmen — WINNER
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen — WINNER
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America — WINNER
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Andrij Parekh, Succession — WINNER
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Alik Sakharov, Ozark
Ben Semanoff, Ozark
Mark Mylod, Succession
Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Matt Shakman, The Great
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
James Burrows, Will & Grace
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox — WINNER
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen
Steph Green, Watchmen
Stephen Williams, Watchmen
Jesse Armstrong, Succession — WINNER
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Chris Mundy, Ozark
John Shiban, Ozark
Miki Johnson, Ozark
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Michael Schur, The Good Place
Tony McNamara, The Great
David West Read, Schitt's Creek
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows
Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen — WINNER
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable
Anna Winger, Unorthodox
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement