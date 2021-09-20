The Crown swept its Emmy Awards categories at the 2021 ceremony, winning seven prizes on the night. Netflix's British monarchy show won best drama series, best lead actress (Olivia Colman), best lead actor (Josh O'Connor), best supporting actress (Gillian Anderson), best supporting actor (Tobias Menzies), best directing (Jessica Hobbs for the season 4 finale), and best writing (Peter Morgan also for the season 4 finale). In the comedy department, the beloved Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso and the acclaimed HBO Max series Hacks shared the wins. Though they weren't competing in the best lead actor and actress departments, where Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart won respectively.

Put together with its counterpart, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Netflix is the clear winner of the 2021 Emmys with 43 prizes. HBO is the next best with 19, if you take HBO and HBO Max together. For Netflix, The Crown and The Queen's Gambit — the chess miniseries — are tied overall with 11 Emmys apiece. While The Crown won in more major aforementioned categories, The Queen's Gambit fared better in the craft and technical departments (cinematography, costumes, make-up, editing, music composition, production design, and sound editing and mixing). With that, here's the full list of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards winners presented on Sunday:

Emmys winners 2021

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown — WINNER

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso — WINNER

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The Queen's Gambit — WINNER

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Hamilton — WINNER

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O'Connor, The Crown — WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown — WINNER

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor, Halston — WINNER

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown — WINNER

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown — WINNER

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown — WINNER

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown — WINNER

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown — WINNER

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

Steven Canals, Pose

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks — WINNER

James Burrows, B Positive

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant

James Widdoes, Mom

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit — WINNER

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, The Crown — WINNER

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks — WINNER

Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva

Maya Erskine, PEN15

Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You — WINNER

Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

Laura Donney, WandaVision “Previously On”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live