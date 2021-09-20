Technology News
Emmy Winners 2021: The Crown Sweeps the Night, Tied With The Queen’s Gambit Overall

Netflix had a terrific 2021 at the Emmys, with 43 prizes overall.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 September 2021 10:39 IST
Emmy Winners 2021: The Crown Sweeps the Night, Tied With The Queen’s Gambit Overall

Photo Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Emmy winners Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies in The Crown

  • The Crown won all available acting prizes, best drama series
  • Ted Lasso and Hacks shared comedy wins at the 2021 Emmys
  • The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit won 11 Emmys overall

The Crown swept its Emmy Awards categories at the 2021 ceremony, winning seven prizes on the night. Netflix's British monarchy show won best drama series, best lead actress (Olivia Colman), best lead actor (Josh O'Connor), best supporting actress (Gillian Anderson), best supporting actor (Tobias Menzies), best directing (Jessica Hobbs for the season 4 finale), and best writing (Peter Morgan also for the season 4 finale). In the comedy department, the beloved Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso and the acclaimed HBO Max series Hacks shared the wins. Though they weren't competing in the best lead actor and actress departments, where Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart won respectively.

Put together with its counterpart, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Netflix is the clear winner of the 2021 Emmys with 43 prizes. HBO is the next best with 19, if you take HBO and HBO Max together. For Netflix, The Crown and The Queen's Gambit — the chess miniseries — are tied overall with 11 Emmys apiece. While The Crown won in more major aforementioned categories, The Queen's Gambit fared better in the craft and technical departments (cinematography, costumes, make-up, editing, music composition, production design, and sound editing and mixing). With that, here's the full list of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards winners presented on Sunday:

Emmys winners 2021

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown — WINNER
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso — WINNER
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
PEN15

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The Queen's Gambit — WINNER
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Hamilton — WINNER
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O'Connor, The Crown — WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown — WINNER
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Allison Janney, Mom

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor, Halston — WINNER
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown — WINNER
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown — WINNER
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal”
Steven Canals, Pose

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks — WINNER
James Burrows, B Positive
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant
James Widdoes, Mom
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit — WINNER
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, The Crown — WINNER
Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 16: The Rescue”
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks — WINNER
Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant
Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva
Maya Erskine, PEN15
Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You — WINNER
Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”
Laura Donney, WandaVision “Previously On”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Emmys, Emmys 2021, Emmy Awards 2021, Emmys 2021 winners, Netflix, The Crown, The Queens Gambit, Ted Lasso, HBO Max, HBO, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Hamilton
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
