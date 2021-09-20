Photo Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix
The Crown swept its Emmy Awards categories at the 2021 ceremony, winning seven prizes on the night. Netflix's British monarchy show won best drama series, best lead actress (Olivia Colman), best lead actor (Josh O'Connor), best supporting actress (Gillian Anderson), best supporting actor (Tobias Menzies), best directing (Jessica Hobbs for the season 4 finale), and best writing (Peter Morgan also for the season 4 finale). In the comedy department, the beloved Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso and the acclaimed HBO Max series Hacks shared the wins. Though they weren't competing in the best lead actor and actress departments, where Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart won respectively.
Put together with its counterpart, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Netflix is the clear winner of the 2021 Emmys with 43 prizes. HBO is the next best with 19, if you take HBO and HBO Max together. For Netflix, The Crown and The Queen's Gambit — the chess miniseries — are tied overall with 11 Emmys apiece. While The Crown won in more major aforementioned categories, The Queen's Gambit fared better in the craft and technical departments (cinematography, costumes, make-up, editing, music composition, production design, and sound editing and mixing). With that, here's the full list of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards winners presented on Sunday:
The Crown — WINNER
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Ted Lasso — WINNER
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
The Queen's Gambit — WINNER
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Hamilton — WINNER
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Josh O'Connor, The Crown — WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Olivia Colman, The Crown — WINNER
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Allison Janney, Mom
Ewan McGregor, Halston — WINNER
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Tobias Menzies, The Crown — WINNER
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown — WINNER
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal”
Steven Canals, Pose
Lucia Aniello, Hacks — WINNER
James Burrows, B Positive
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant
James Widdoes, Mom
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit — WINNER
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Peter Morgan, The Crown — WINNER
Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 16: The Rescue”
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks — WINNER
Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant
Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva
Maya Erskine, PEN15
Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You — WINNER
Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”
Laura Donney, WandaVision “Previously On”
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
