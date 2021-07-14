Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian and The Crown are tied for most nods (24 apiece) in the 2021 Emmys nominations announced Tuesday by the Television Academy, followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid's Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen's Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16). In the major categories — that's acting, directing, and writing — it's actually Ted Lasso that leads the way with 13 nominations (details on these below), with The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale tied at second (11). The bulk of The Mandalorian's 24 Emmy nominations come in the technical categories, awarded as the Creative Arts Emmys.
As for networks, HBO — now counted as HBO and HBO Max — trumps Netflix by just one nomination: 130 v 129. The two have been trading the Emmy nominations leader for the past few years, though neither has been able to hit the record numbers from last year. That's likely due in part to the emergence of Disney+, whose originals have collectively nabbed 71 Emmy nominations this year. And largely thanks to the power of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ beat Amazon Prime Video. Leading the nominations isn't always a strong indicator of who will trump on the big night though. For instance, in 2020, HBO emerged with more Emmy wins despite Netflix's substantial nominations lead.
The 2021 Emmys nominations delivered firsts for many performers, including Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Josh O'Connor (The Crown), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), and Mj Rodriguez (Pose) as the first transgender woman in a major acting category. And though the supporting performer categories enjoy an expanded list, the Television Academy voters tend to prefer the same shows over and over, which shrinks the field for others. Despite Cobra Kai (surprise) and PEN15's (deserved) best comedy nods, there is no love for their actors, which makes no sense.
For those wondering why their favourite show isn't nominated, it may be because of the Emmy eligibility period, which runs from June-May. In the case of the 2021 Emmys, that was June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. TV shows must air at least half of their season prior to the deadline to be eligible. The 2021 Emmys — officially the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards — will be held in two parts as they have for so long. But in a change of pace, the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys are due a day prior to the main event on September 18 on FXX, with the main ceremony due September 19 on CBS and Paramount+. A broadcaster for India is unknown at this time.
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
The Simpsons
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Allison Janney, Mom
Jean Smart, Hacks
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal”
Steven Canals, Pose
James Burrows, B Positive
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Widdoes, Mom
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 16: The Rescue”
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”
Laura Donney, WandaVision “Previously On”
