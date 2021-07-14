The Mandalorian and The Crown are tied for most nods (24 apiece) in the 2021 Emmys nominations announced Tuesday by the Television Academy, followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid's Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen's Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16). In the major categories — that's acting, directing, and writing — it's actually Ted Lasso that leads the way with 13 nominations (details on these below), with The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale tied at second (11). The bulk of The Mandalorian's 24 Emmy nominations come in the technical categories, awarded as the Creative Arts Emmys.

As for networks, HBO — now counted as HBO and HBO Max — trumps Netflix by just one nomination: 130 v 129. The two have been trading the Emmy nominations leader for the past few years, though neither has been able to hit the record numbers from last year. That's likely due in part to the emergence of Disney+, whose originals have collectively nabbed 71 Emmy nominations this year. And largely thanks to the power of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ beat Amazon Prime Video. Leading the nominations isn't always a strong indicator of who will trump on the big night though. For instance, in 2020, HBO emerged with more Emmy wins despite Netflix's substantial nominations lead.

The 2021 Emmys nominations delivered firsts for many performers, including Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Josh O'Connor (The Crown), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), and Mj Rodriguez (Pose) as the first transgender woman in a major acting category. And though the supporting performer categories enjoy an expanded list, the Television Academy voters tend to prefer the same shows over and over, which shrinks the field for others. Despite Cobra Kai (surprise) and PEN15's (deserved) best comedy nods, there is no love for their actors, which makes no sense.

For those wondering why their favourite show isn't nominated, it may be because of the Emmy eligibility period, which runs from June-May. In the case of the 2021 Emmys, that was June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. TV shows must air at least half of their season prior to the deadline to be eligible. The 2021 Emmys — officially the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards — will be held in two parts as they have for so long. But in a change of pace, the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys are due a day prior to the main event on September 18 on FXX, with the main ceremony due September 19 on CBS and Paramount+. A broadcaster for India is unknown at this time.

Emmys nominations 2021

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Animated Programme

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

The Simpsons

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

Steven Canals, Pose

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows, B Positive

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Widdoes, Mom

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

Laura Donney, WandaVision “Previously On”