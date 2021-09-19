Technology News
How to Watch Emmy Awards 2021 in India

Time to celebrate the best of (American) television.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 September 2021 20:00 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision

Highlights
  • 2021 Emmys set for Sunday in the US, Monday in India
  • Ted Lasso and Netflix lead the 2021 Emmys nominations
  • 2021 Emmys will hand out winners in 27 top categories

Emmys are back — and can be watched online on Sunday night in the US or Monday morning in India. Technically they returned last week as the Creative Arts Emmys — where all technical categories and some acting awards were handed out — but the main event is on Sunday. The winners for the remaining 27 major categories, from the Emmy for Best Drama Series to the Best Lead Actors, will be announced in Los Angeles. Apple's heartwarming comedy Ted Lasso has the most nominations going into the night with 13, with drama heavyweights The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale following close behind with 11. Amongst networks, it's a close fight, with Netflix (29) just edging HBO (28) so it'll be interesting to see who wins the 2021 Emmys.

Here's how you can watch the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards — as they are officially called — online. Here's the full list of 2021 Emmys nominations for your perusal.

Emmy Awards 2021 date and time

In India, the 2021 Emmys will take place live on Monday, September 20 from 5:30am IST.

That translates from their Sunday, September 19 airing in the US, starting at 5pm ET / 8pm ET, on CBS.

How to watch Emmy Awards 2021 in India

The 2021 Emmys will be broadcast exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. Disney+ Hotstar used to air the Emmys, but it dropped the license last year.

Lionsgate Play is not free, so you'll have to subscribe in order to watch the awards. A subscription to Lionsgate Play costs Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 699 per year, after a two-week free trial.

The streaming service has apps for all major platforms — including Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV. You can also subscribe via JioTV+ or Apple TV Channels.

Lionsgate Play supports Chromecast too. It is also available on lionsgateplay.com.

Emmy Awards 2021 host

Cedric the Entertainer — yes, that's really his stage name — is the host for the 2021 Emmys. He will be presenting the Emmys in an outdoor setting, given the venue this year is the Event Deck at LA Live in Los Angeles. This is all due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which also affects the red carpet arrivals. The red carpet will be very limited unlike past years.

