Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones, Fleabag, and All the Other Winners

Amongst several upsets elsewhere.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 10:30 IST
Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones, Fleabag, and All the Other Winners

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones

Highlights
  • 2019 Emmys took place on Sunday in Los Angeles
  • Game of Thrones extended its record run of total wins
  • Fleabag took home the most number of awards

Game of Thrones has been named as the best drama at the 2019 Emmys. This is not a joke. The eighth and final season of the HBO show won the night's biggest prize — for a drama series — despite widescale negative reception from many fans and critics earlier this year. Meanwhile, its best comedy winner counterpart, Fleabag, won the most Emmys (4) on the night, including actress and writing (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and direction (Harry Bradbeer). Amongst networks, it was another night for HBO, thanks to the miniseries Chernobyl (3), Game of Thrones (2), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2), Barry, and Succession.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2019 Emmys:

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones — WINNER
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series

Fleabag — WINNER
Barry
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl — WINNER
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch — WINNER
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live — WINNER
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Who Is America?

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Competition Programme

RuPaul's Drag Race — WINNER
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose — WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve — WINNER
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry — WINNER
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — WINNER
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones — WINNER
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Golberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act — WINNER
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark “Reparations” — WINNER
David Nutter, Game of Thrones “The Last of the Starks”
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones “The Long Night”
David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”
Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve “Desperate Times”
Adam McKay, Succession “Celebration”

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag “Episode 1” — WINNER
Alec Berg, Barry “The Audition”
Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory “The Stockholm Syndrome”
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We're Going to the Catskills!”

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Johan Renck, Chernobyl — WINNER
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon “Glory”
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon “Who's Got the Pain”
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing” — WINNER
Peter Gould & Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul “Winner”
Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard “Episode 1”
David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Bruce Miller & Kira Snyder, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”
Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve “Nice and Neat”

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag “Episode 1” — WINNER
Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”
Maya Erskine & Anna Konkle, PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”
Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, & Amy Poehler, Russian Doll “Nothing in This World Is Easy”
Allison Silverman, Russian Doll “A Warm Body”
Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, The Good Place “Janet(s)”
David Mandel, Veep “Veep”

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl — WINNER
Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin & Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora “Part 6”
Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora “Part 7”
Joel Fields & Steven Levenson, Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury, When They See Us “Part Four”

