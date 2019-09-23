Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones, Fleabag, and All the Other Winners

Game of Thrones has been named as the best drama at the 2019 Emmys. This is not a joke. The eighth and final season of the HBO show won the night's biggest prize — for a drama series — despite widescale negative reception from many fans and critics earlier this year. Meanwhile, its best comedy winner counterpart, Fleabag, won the most Emmys (4) on the night, including actress and writing (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and direction (Harry Bradbeer). Amongst networks, it was another night for HBO, thanks to the miniseries Chernobyl (3), Game of Thrones (2), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2), Barry, and Succession.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2019 Emmys:

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones — WINNER

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series

Fleabag — WINNER

Barry

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl — WINNER

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch — WINNER

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live — WINNER

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Who Is America?

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Competition Programme

RuPaul's Drag Race — WINNER

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose — WINNER

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve — WINNER

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry — WINNER

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — WINNER

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones — WINNER

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Golberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act — WINNER

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark “Reparations” — WINNER

David Nutter, Game of Thrones “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones “The Long Night”

David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”

Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve “Desperate Times”

Adam McKay, Succession “Celebration”

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag “Episode 1” — WINNER

Alec Berg, Barry “The Audition”

Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory “The Stockholm Syndrome”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We're Going to the Catskills!”

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Johan Renck, Chernobyl — WINNER

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon “Glory”

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon “Who's Got the Pain”

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing” — WINNER

Peter Gould & Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul “Winner”

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard “Episode 1”

David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Bruce Miller & Kira Snyder, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve “Nice and Neat”

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag “Episode 1” — WINNER

Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”

Maya Erskine & Anna Konkle, PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, & Amy Poehler, Russian Doll “Nothing in This World Is Easy”

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll “A Warm Body”

Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, The Good Place “Janet(s)”

David Mandel, Veep “Veep”

2019 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl — WINNER

Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin & Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora “Part 6”

Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora “Part 7”

Joel Fields & Steven Levenson, Fosse/Verdon “Providence”

Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury, When They See Us “Part Four”