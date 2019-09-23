Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones, Fleabag, and All the Other Winners

AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO
Game of Thrones has been named as the best drama at the 2019 Emmys. This is not a joke. The eighth and final season of the HBO show won the night's biggest prize — for a drama series — despite widescale negative reception from many fans and critics earlier this year. Meanwhile, its best comedy winner counterpart, Fleabag, won the most Emmys (4) on the night, including actress and writing (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and direction (Harry Bradbeer). Amongst networks, it was another night for HBO, thanks to the miniseries Chernobyl (3), Game of Thrones (2), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2), Barry, and Succession.
Game of Thrones' Creative Arts Wins Puts HBO in the Lead for Emmys Race
Here is the complete list of winners from the 2019 Emmys:
Game of Thrones — WINNER
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Fleabag — WINNER
Barry
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Chernobyl — WINNER
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch — WINNER
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live — WINNER
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Who Is America?
RuPaul's Drag Race — WINNER
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Billy Porter, Pose — WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve — WINNER
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Bill Hader, Barry — WINNER
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — WINNER
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones — WINNER
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Golberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Patricia Arquette, The Act — WINNER
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Jason Bateman, Ozark “Reparations” — WINNER
David Nutter, Game of Thrones “The Last of the Starks”
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones “The Long Night”
David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”
Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve “Desperate Times”
Adam McKay, Succession “Celebration”
Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag “Episode 1” — WINNER
Alec Berg, Barry “The Audition”
Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory “The Stockholm Syndrome”
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We're Going to the Catskills!”
Johan Renck, Chernobyl — WINNER
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon “Glory”
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon “Who's Got the Pain”
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Jesse Armstrong, Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing” — WINNER
Peter Gould & Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul “Winner”
Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard “Episode 1”
David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Bruce Miller & Kira Snyder, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”
Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve “Nice and Neat”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag “Episode 1” — WINNER
Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”
Maya Erskine & Anna Konkle, PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”
Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, & Amy Poehler, Russian Doll “Nothing in This World Is Easy”
Allison Silverman, Russian Doll “A Warm Body”
Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, The Good Place “Janet(s)”
David Mandel, Veep “Veep”
Craig Mazin, Chernobyl — WINNER
Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin & Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora “Part 6”
Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora “Part 7”
Joel Fields & Steven Levenson, Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury, When They See Us “Part Four”
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement