Emmy Nominations 2020: Netflix Sets New Record, Watchmen Leads All Series

Watchmen leads the 2020 Emmys nominations — announced Tuesday by the Television Academy — with a total of 26 nods, though HBO (its network) came in second to Netflix when it comes to platform totals. Netflix set a new record with 160 nominations, beating HBO's 137 from last year. HBO isn't doing too badly this year either; it has 107 nominations of its own. In terms of series, Watchmen is followed by the likes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), also a runner-up last year, Ozark and Succession tied at third (18), and The Mandalorian, Saturday Night Live, and Schitt's Creek not far behind (15).

HBO and Netflix have been trading the position of the Emmy nominations leader for the past few years, after a long stretch of HBO's dominance. Last year, HBO was helped by the performance of Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, and Barry in getting to 137 nods. Netflix's big performers — aside from Ozark — amongst the 2020 Emmys nominees include The Crown (13) and Hollywood (12). However, Netflix's nominations are more in the Creative Arts section, with its lead in the major nominations department much slender: 42 (Netflix) to 38 (HBO).

Some terrific shows and performers have been snubbed as well, most prominently Better Call Saul's leading duo of Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, in addition to Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever, and Normal People in the best drama series category. On the other hand, the inclusion of The Morning Show and star Steve Carell in the lead actor category came as a surprise. The same goes for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which, while a fan-favourite, was not one that many expected to be nominated among best drama series.

For those wondering why their favourite show isn't nominated, it may be because of the Emmy eligibility period, which runs from June-May. In the case of the 2020 Emmys, that was June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. TV shows must air at least half of their season prior to the deadline to be eligible.

The 2020 Emmys nominations delivered firsts for many performers too, including Dev Patel (Modern Love), Zendaya (Euphoria), Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Andrew Scott (Black Mirror), Anna Kendrick (Dummy), Lupita Nyong'o (Serengeti), Octavia Spencer (Self Made), Ramy Youssef (Ramy), D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).

The 2020 Emmys — officially the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards — will be held in two parts as they have for so long. The 2020 Creative Arts Emmys will take place on September 12 and 13, followed by the main ceremony on September 20. The Creative Arts are not broadcast in India. The 2020 Emmys will air live in India on Disney+ Hotstar, Star World, Star World HD, and Star World Premiere HD on September 21 at 5:30am IST.

Emmys nominations 2020

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Animated Programme

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

James Cromwell, Succession

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Harriet Walter, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers

Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Alik Sakharov, Ozark

Ben Semanoff, Ozark

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Matt Shakman, The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Andrew Cividino, Schitt's Creek

James Burrows, Will & Grace

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen

Steph Green, Watchmen

Stephen Williams, Watchmen

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Chris Mundy, Ozark

John Shiban, Ozark

Miki Johnson, Ozark

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Michael Schur, The Good Place

Tony McNamara, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

David West Read, Schitt's Creek

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows

Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable

Anna Winger, Unorthodox

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen