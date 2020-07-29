Emmy Nominations 2020: Netflix Sets New Record, Watchmen Leads All Series

Photo Credit: Mark Hill/HBO
Watchmen leads the 2020 Emmys nominations — announced Tuesday by the Television Academy — with a total of 26 nods, though HBO (its network) came in second to Netflix when it comes to platform totals. Netflix set a new record with 160 nominations, beating HBO's 137 from last year. HBO isn't doing too badly this year either; it has 107 nominations of its own. In terms of series, Watchmen is followed by the likes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), also a runner-up last year, Ozark and Succession tied at third (18), and The Mandalorian, Saturday Night Live, and Schitt's Creek not far behind (15).
HBO and Netflix have been trading the position of the Emmy nominations leader for the past few years, after a long stretch of HBO's dominance. Last year, HBO was helped by the performance of Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, and Barry in getting to 137 nods. Netflix's big performers — aside from Ozark — amongst the 2020 Emmys nominees include The Crown (13) and Hollywood (12). However, Netflix's nominations are more in the Creative Arts section, with its lead in the major nominations department much slender: 42 (Netflix) to 38 (HBO).
Some terrific shows and performers have been snubbed as well, most prominently Better Call Saul's leading duo of Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, in addition to Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever, and Normal People in the best drama series category. On the other hand, the inclusion of The Morning Show and star Steve Carell in the lead actor category came as a surprise. The same goes for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which, while a fan-favourite, was not one that many expected to be nominated among best drama series.
For those wondering why their favourite show isn't nominated, it may be because of the Emmy eligibility period, which runs from June-May. In the case of the 2020 Emmys, that was June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020. TV shows must air at least half of their season prior to the deadline to be eligible.
The 2020 Emmys nominations delivered firsts for many performers too, including Dev Patel (Modern Love), Zendaya (Euphoria), Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Andrew Scott (Black Mirror), Anna Kendrick (Dummy), Lupita Nyong'o (Serengeti), Octavia Spencer (Self Made), Ramy Youssef (Ramy), D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).
The 2020 Emmys — officially the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards — will be held in two parts as they have for so long. The 2020 Creative Arts Emmys will take place on September 12 and 13, followed by the main ceremony on September 20. The Creative Arts are not broadcast in India. The 2020 Emmys will air live in India on Disney+ Hotstar, Star World, Star World HD, and Star World Premiere HD on September 21 at 5:30am IST.
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
James Cromwell, Succession
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Harriet Walter, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian
Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Alik Sakharov, Ozark
Ben Semanoff, Ozark
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession
Matt Shakman, The Great
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Andrew Cividino, Schitt's Creek
James Burrows, Will & Grace
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen
Steph Green, Watchmen
Stephen Williams, Watchmen
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Chris Mundy, Ozark
John Shiban, Ozark
Miki Johnson, Ozark
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Michael Schur, The Good Place
Tony McNamara, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
David West Read, Schitt's Creek
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows
Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable
Anna Winger, Unorthodox
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen
