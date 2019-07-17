The nominations for the 2019 Emmys — officially the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards — were announced Tuesday by the Television Academy, and despite an overwhelmingly poor reception for its final season, Game of Thrones leads the way with 32 nominations, setting a new record for the most number of Emmy nominations for a show's single season. (The previous best was NYPD Blue with 27 in 1994.) At the 2019 Emmy nominations, Game of Thrones was followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Chernobyl (19), Saturday Night Live (18), Barry (17), Fosse/Verdon (17), and When They See Us (16).

Amongst networks and platforms, Game of Thrones' record nominations helped HBO to register a total of 137 at the 2019 Emmys, followed by Netflix (117) and NBC (58). In the process, HBO regained the upper hand from Netflix, after the streaming service had beat the premium cable network in 2018. And while the two were neck-and-neck in the Primetime section — considered the main event, aside from the technical categories in the Creative Arts — last year, HBO (47) has a considerable lead there too against Netflix (29) this time around.

For Game of Thrones, the Primetime vs Creative Arts split is 14 to 18 nominations. In the former department, the strength of its ensemble turned out to be the big contributing factor, with 10 nominations across the acting categories, and three of season 8's six episodes getting a nod in the directing section. For Netflix's When They See Us and Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, there were eight and seven acting nods, respectively. Both HBO's miniseries Chernobyl and SNL scored most of their Emmy nominations in the Creative Arts.

Amongst individuals, there are numerous first-time nominees, including the likes of Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, and Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag), Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner (Thrones), Paul Dano and Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone), Chris O'Dowd and Rosamund Pike (State of the Union), Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon), Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).

If you're confused why your favourite show isn't nominated, it may be because of the Emmy eligibility period, which runs from June-May. In the case of the 2019 Emmys, that was June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019.

The 2019 Emmys will be held on September 22 in Los Angeles. They will be broadcast live in India on Star World, Star World HD, and Star World Premiere HD on September 23 at 5:30am IST.

Emmy nominations 2019

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

David Nutter, Game of Thrones “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones “The Long Night”

David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”

Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve “Desperate Times”

Jason Bateman, Ozark “Reparations”

Adam McKay, Succession “Celebration”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, Barry “The Audition”

Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory “The Stockholm Syndrome”

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag “Episode 1”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We're Going to the Catskills!”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon “Glory”

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon “Who's Got the Pain”

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Gould & Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul “Winner”

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard “Episode 1”

David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Bruce Miller & Kira Snyder, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve “Nice and Neat”

Jesse Armstrong, Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag “Episode 1”

Maya Erskine & Anna Konkle, PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, & Amy Poehler, Russian Doll “Nothing in This World Is Easy”

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll “A Warm Body”

Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, The Good Place “Janet(s)”

David Mandel, Veep “Veep”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin & Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora “Part 6”

Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora “Part 7”

Joel Fields & Steven Levenson, Fosse/Verdon “Providence”

Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury, When They See Us “Part Four”