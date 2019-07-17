AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO
The nominations for the 2019 Emmys — officially the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards — were announced Tuesday by the Television Academy, and despite an overwhelmingly poor reception for its final season, Game of Thrones leads the way with 32 nominations, setting a new record for the most number of Emmy nominations for a show's single season. (The previous best was NYPD Blue with 27 in 1994.) At the 2019 Emmy nominations, Game of Thrones was followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Chernobyl (19), Saturday Night Live (18), Barry (17), Fosse/Verdon (17), and When They See Us (16).
Amongst networks and platforms, Game of Thrones' record nominations helped HBO to register a total of 137 at the 2019 Emmys, followed by Netflix (117) and NBC (58). In the process, HBO regained the upper hand from Netflix, after the streaming service had beat the premium cable network in 2018. And while the two were neck-and-neck in the Primetime section — considered the main event, aside from the technical categories in the Creative Arts — last year, HBO (47) has a considerable lead there too against Netflix (29) this time around.
For Game of Thrones, the Primetime vs Creative Arts split is 14 to 18 nominations. In the former department, the strength of its ensemble turned out to be the big contributing factor, with 10 nominations across the acting categories, and three of season 8's six episodes getting a nod in the directing section. For Netflix's When They See Us and Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, there were eight and seven acting nods, respectively. Both HBO's miniseries Chernobyl and SNL scored most of their Emmy nominations in the Creative Arts.
Amongst individuals, there are numerous first-time nominees, including the likes of Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, and Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag), Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner (Thrones), Paul Dano and Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone), Chris O'Dowd and Rosamund Pike (State of the Union), Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon), Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).
If you're confused why your favourite show isn't nominated, it may be because of the Emmy eligibility period, which runs from June-May. In the case of the 2019 Emmys, that was June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019.
The 2019 Emmys will be held on September 22 in Los Angeles. They will be broadcast live in India on Star World, Star World HD, and Star World Premiere HD on September 23 at 5:30am IST.
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
David Nutter, Game of Thrones “The Last of the Starks”
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones “The Long Night”
David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Daina Reid, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”
Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve “Desperate Times”
Jason Bateman, Ozark “Reparations”
Adam McKay, Succession “Celebration”
Alec Berg, Barry “The Audition”
Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory “The Stockholm Syndrome”
Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag “Episode 1”
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We're Going to the Catskills!”
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon “Glory”
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon “Who's Got the Pain”
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Peter Gould & Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul “Winner”
Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard “Episode 1”
David Benioff & D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Bruce Miller & Kira Snyder, The Handmaid's Tale “Holly”
Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve “Nice and Neat”
Jesse Armstrong, Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing”
Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry “ronny/lily”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag “Episode 1”
Maya Erskine & Anna Konkle, PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”
Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, & Amy Poehler, Russian Doll “Nothing in This World Is Easy”
Allison Silverman, Russian Doll “A Warm Body”
Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, The Good Place “Janet(s)”
David Mandel, Veep “Veep”
Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin & Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora “Part 6”
Brett Johnson & Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora “Part 7”
Joel Fields & Steven Levenson, Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury, When They See Us “Part Four”
