The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, and the leaders aren't that surprising: Game of Thrones tops with 22 nominations, followed by Westworld and Saturday Night Live with 21 apiece.

Among networks, Netflix has the most Emmy nominations with 112, followed by HBO with 108. In the Primetime section, which is usually considered the main event, the two are neck and neck with 36 and 35, respectively.

Game of Thrones sits alongside The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, and Westworld in the Best Drama lineup, while Silicon Valley was one of eight comedies nominated for Best Comedy. Black Mirror's Star Trek-inspired episode, "USS Callister", is one of five nominated in Best TV Movie category.

In addition, Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey have been nominated in the supporting performer categories, and there are two directing nods for Alan Taylor and Jeremy Podeswa, for their work on the sixth and seventh episodes of the season.

If you're confused why Game of Thrones is nominated when it hasn't aired an episode in nearly a year, that's because the Emmy eligibility period runs from June-May; in the case of the 2018 Emmys, that was June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018.

Westworld's Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright secured nominations in Best Lead Actor, while Evan Rachel Wood is present in Best Lead Actress alongside last year's winner Elisabeth Moss, for The Handmaid's Tale season 2.

Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, and Yvonne Strahovski are present in the supporting actor/actress categories for The Handmaid's Tale; alongside David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things season 2; and Westworld's Thandie Newton.

Black Mirror also got two acting nominations: Jesse Plemons for Best Lead Actor, while Letitia Wright is nominated in Best Supporting Actress, both in the limited series and TV movie department.

The 2018 Emmys will be held on September 17 in Los Angeles. You can watch it live on Star World in India, starting 5:30am IST on September 18.

Here is the full list of nominees in the major categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Silicon Valley

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Outstanding Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Alienist

Genius: Picasso

Patrick Melrose

Godless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

William H. Macy, Shameless

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamelon Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovsi, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum

Merritt Wever, Godless

Sarah Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penelope Cruz, American Crime Story: Gianni Versace

Judith Light, American Crime Story: Gianni Versace

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Alan Taylor for Beyond the Wall – Game of Thrones

Jeremy Podeswa for The Dragon and The Wolf – Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman for The Toll – Ozark

Daniel Sackheim for Tonight We Improvise – Ozark

The Duffer Brothers for Chapter Nine: The Gate – Stranger Things

Stephen Daldry for Paterfamilias – The Crown

Kari Skogland for After – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover for FUBU – Atlanta

Hiro Murai for Teddy Perkins – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Jesse Peretz – Glow

Mike Judge – Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series

Scott Frank for Godless

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Barry Levinson for Paterno

Edward Berger for Patrick Melrose

Ryan Murphy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Craig Zisk for The Looming Tower

David Lynch for Twin Peaks

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for The Dragon and The Wolf – Game of Thrones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Nice Face – Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers for Chapter Nine: The Gate – Stranger Things

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg for START – The Americans

Peter Morgan for Mystery Man – The Crown

Bruce Miller for June – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover for Alligator Man – Atlanta

Stefani Robinson for Barbershop – Atlanta

Alec Berg and Bill Hader for Chapter One: Make Your Mark – Barry

Liz Sarnoff for Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going – Barry

Alec Berg for Fifty-One Percent – Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino for Pilot – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus for Clean Up – American Vandal

Scott Frank for Godless

David Nicholls for Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith for House By The Lake - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

David Lynch and Mark Frost for Twin Peaks

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker for Black Mirror: USS Callister