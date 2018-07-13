The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, and the leaders aren't that surprising: Game of Thrones tops with 22 nominations, followed by Westworld and Saturday Night Live with 21 apiece.
Among networks, Netflix has the most Emmy nominations with 112, followed by HBO with 108. In the Primetime section, which is usually considered the main event, the two are neck and neck with 36 and 35, respectively.
Game of Thrones sits alongside The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, and Westworld in the Best Drama lineup, while Silicon Valley was one of eight comedies nominated for Best Comedy. Black Mirror's Star Trek-inspired episode, "USS Callister", is one of five nominated in Best TV Movie category.
In addition, Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey have been nominated in the supporting performer categories, and there are two directing nods for Alan Taylor and Jeremy Podeswa, for their work on the sixth and seventh episodes of the season.
If you're confused why Game of Thrones is nominated when it hasn't aired an episode in nearly a year, that's because the Emmy eligibility period runs from June-May; in the case of the 2018 Emmys, that was June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018.
Westworld's Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright secured nominations in Best Lead Actor, while Evan Rachel Wood is present in Best Lead Actress alongside last year's winner Elisabeth Moss, for The Handmaid's Tale season 2.
Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, and Yvonne Strahovski are present in the supporting actor/actress categories for The Handmaid's Tale; alongside David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things season 2; and Westworld's Thandie Newton.
Black Mirror also got two acting nominations: Jesse Plemons for Best Lead Actor, while Letitia Wright is nominated in Best Supporting Actress, both in the limited series and TV movie department.
The 2018 Emmys will be held on September 17 in Los Angeles. You can watch it live on Star World in India, starting 5:30am IST on September 18.
Here is the full list of nominees in the major categories:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Silicon Valley
Outstanding Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Outstanding Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Alienist
Genius: Picasso
Patrick Melrose
Godless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
William H. Macy, Shameless
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamelon Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovsi, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum
Merritt Wever, Godless
Sarah Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penelope Cruz, American Crime Story: Gianni Versace
Judith Light, American Crime Story: Gianni Versace
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Alan Taylor for Beyond the Wall – Game of Thrones
Jeremy Podeswa for The Dragon and The Wolf – Game of Thrones
Jason Bateman for The Toll – Ozark
Daniel Sackheim for Tonight We Improvise – Ozark
The Duffer Brothers for Chapter Nine: The Gate – Stranger Things
Stephen Daldry for Paterfamilias – The Crown
Kari Skogland for After – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover for FUBU – Atlanta
Hiro Murai for Teddy Perkins – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Jesse Peretz – Glow
Mike Judge – Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series
Scott Frank for Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Barry Levinson for Paterno
Edward Berger for Patrick Melrose
Ryan Murphy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Craig Zisk for The Looming Tower
David Lynch for Twin Peaks
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for The Dragon and The Wolf – Game of Thrones
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Nice Face – Killing Eve
The Duffer Brothers for Chapter Nine: The Gate – Stranger Things
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg for START – The Americans
Peter Morgan for Mystery Man – The Crown
Bruce Miller for June – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover for Alligator Man – Atlanta
Stefani Robinson for Barbershop – Atlanta
Alec Berg and Bill Hader for Chapter One: Make Your Mark – Barry
Liz Sarnoff for Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going – Barry
Alec Berg for Fifty-One Percent – Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino for Pilot – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series
Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus for Clean Up – American Vandal
Scott Frank for Godless
David Nicholls for Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith for House By The Lake - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
David Lynch and Mark Frost for Twin Peaks
William Bridges and Charlie Brooker for Black Mirror: USS Callister
