Now that the voting procedure has completed country-wide, the vote counting and the official results announcement will begin tomorrow. The counting will begin early in the morning and the numbers will be reported as it happens via news channels live. For all those who cannot be in front of television sets, they can switch to OTT platforms like Hotstar, Voot, Jio TV, and others to watch Election Results 2019 unfold. All of these apps will offer live streaming of the results as they unfold throughout the day.

Most of these apps do not require a premium subscription to watch the live streaming of these news channels, and require only an active Wi-Fi connection or mobile data. All the apps mentioned below are available on iOS and Android both. Here's a complete guide on how to watch the Election Results 2019 on OTT platforms like Hotstar, SonyLiv, Jio, Voot, and others.

Hotstar

The Hotstar app has already started teasing the result counting tomorrow on its home page banner. The counting begins at 6am IST, and Hotstar streams most of the big news channels live for users to choose from, and watch their favourite. While Hotstar is heavily promoting Republic TV for streaming election results 2019, there's also ABP News, Aaj Tak, News Nation, Tez News, Dilli Aaj Tak, and India Today to choose from Regional news channels include ABP Ananda, TV9 Telugu, ABP Majha, and TV9 Kannada as well. On the app, Hotstar has a separate News section that can be accessed easily to find all the live streaming TV channels. Most of the live news channels are free-to-air, so you need not require a premium membership to watch. You can download the Hotstar app for Android and iOS.

SonyLiv

The Sony Liv app also offers live streaming of a host of news channels. There is a separate News tab inside the app as well, and it bifurcates channels based on languages. It offers English news channels like Republic TV, India Today, and Bloomberg Quint, and also offers regional language news channels catering to a varied audience. New channels in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada are listed on the app. You can download for Android and iOS.

Voot

Voot offers live streaming of CNN News 18 and News18 India news channels. It also offers live streaming of regional channels like News18 Kannada, News18 Gujarati, News18 Bangla, News18 Urdu, News18 UP Uttarakhand, News18 Rajasthan, News18 Odia, News18 MP Chattisgarh, News18 Kerala, News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh, News18 Assam Northeast, and News18 Bihar Jharkhand. All of these channels can be found in the dedicated News tab inside the app. You can download for Android and iOS.

Zee5

The Zee5 app has a dedicated special section called the Election Special. Zee5 offers live streaming of Republic Bharat, Zee News, Zee Hinudstan, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Rajasthan, DD News, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee Salaam, and Zee News Uttarakhand. All of these channels can be live streaming outside of premium subscription. You can download for Android and iOS.

Jio TV

All Jio subscribers can also watch a host of news channels on the Jio TV app, such as NDTV, CNN News 18, India Today, Times Now, News X, Mirror Now, Republic TV, and others. Jio claims to offer a total of 196 news channels, so you can take your pick. This app is accessible only to users with an active Jio connection on their phone, therefore not all users will be able to benefit from it. You can download for Android and iOS.