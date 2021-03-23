Technology News
loading

Hawkeye Spin-Off Echo From Marvel in Development at Disney+: Reports

Echo/ Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is the MCU’s first Native American superhero.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 March 2021 17:06 IST
Hawkeye Spin-Off Echo From Marvel in Development at Disney+: Reports

Photo Credit: Marvel

Echo/ Maya Lopez in the comics

Highlights
  • Hawkeye release date to be in late 2021 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Etan and Emily Cohen set as writers on Marvel’s Echo Disney+ series
  • Echo/ Maya Lopez is one of the few deaf superheroes in the comics

Hawkeye — the Marvel series for Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — has yet to even finish production, but Marvel Studios is already developing a spin-off based on one of its supporting characters according to a new report. The character in question is Echo/ Maya Lopez, set to be played by Alaqua Cox on Hawkeye. Echo is the first Native American superhero and the second deaf superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Husband-wife duo Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder) and Emily Cohen are reportedly set as head writers and executive producers on Marvel's Echo Disney+ series.

Variety first brought word of an Echo series in early development at Disney+ and Marvel Studios, with sister publication Deadline confirming as much a few hours later. Marvel Studios declined to comment, while Cohens' representatives did not immediately respond. There's no word on whether Marvel's Echo Disney+ series will be set before or after the events of Hawkeye, which takes place in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and follows Clint Barton/ Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he trains Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to take over the mantle. Echo's role on Hawkeye is also unclear.

In the Marvel comics, Echo/ Maya Lopez — created by writer David Mack and artist Joe Quesada in late 1999 — is gifted with photographic reflexes that allow her to perfectly copy someone else's movements, just like the Taskmaster who is going to be introduced in the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, which has been much delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Her deafness does impact her superhuman abilities, as she's a bit helpless in the dark, and cannot communicate with those wearing masks or helmets.

Cox's Echo will make her live-action debut on Hawkeye alongside Renner's Hawkeye and Steinfeld's Bishop, in addition to Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova from Black Widow, Verma Farmiga as Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as the mercenary villain Kazi/ Kazimierz Kazimierczak, Tony Dalton as Barton's early mentor Jack Duquesne/ Swordsman, and Zahn McClarnon as Maya's father William Lopez. Behind the scenes, Jonathan Igla is the creator and head writer. Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie serve as directors on Hawkeye.

Echo joins several Marvel-Disney+ series in the works, alongside Tom Hiddleston-led Loki (June 11), the animated Marvel's What If...? (summer 2021), Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani (late 2021), Oscar Isaac-starrer Moon Knight, and She-Hulk with Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany (2022). Others are all undated, including Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson, Ironheart with Dominique Thorne, Don Cheadle-led Armor Wars, and a Wakanda series from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Hawkeye is set to premiere in late 2021 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Echo, Echo Marvel, Hawkeye, Marvel, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Alaqua Cox, Etan Cohen, Emily Cohen
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
LTC Cash Voucher Scheme Ends Soon: Everything You Need to Know and What to Buy

Related Stories

Hawkeye Spin-Off Echo From Marvel in Development at Disney+: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8
  2. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Released to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  3. OnePlus Watch Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch Today
  4. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. Google Fixes Android System WebView Issue Causing Gmail, Chrome to Crash
  7. OnePlus 9 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  8. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  9. Vivo Y72 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. OnePlus Watch Pre-Orders Kick Off, Alleged Render Leaks
#Latest Stories
  1. Traders’ Body to Burn Effigies of Amazon, Flipkart on This Holi to Demand Stronger FDI Rules
  2. Realme GT Neo Could Launch in India Soon, IMEI Database, BIS Certification Suggests
  3. Vivo V20 India Price Cut by Rs. 2,000 on Amazon and Flipkart
  4. Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Spotify Home Screen Now Showing Recently Played, Podcasts, and Discover With Latest Update
  6. Hawkeye Spin-Off Echo From Marvel in Development at Disney+: Reports
  7. Xbox Live Gets Renamed as Xbox Network by Microsoft
  8. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, QHD Display Launched in India
  9. Telegram Gets $150-Million Investment From Abu Dhabi State Fund
  10. Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro Gaming Phones With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com