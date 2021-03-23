Hawkeye Spin-Off Echo From Marvel in Development at Disney+: Reports

Hawkeye — the Marvel series for Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — has yet to even finish production, but Marvel Studios is already developing a spin-off based on one of its supporting characters according to a new report. The character in question is Echo/ Maya Lopez, set to be played by Alaqua Cox on Hawkeye. Echo is the first Native American superhero and the second deaf superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Husband-wife duo Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder) and Emily Cohen are reportedly set as head writers and executive producers on Marvel's Echo Disney+ series.

Variety first brought word of an Echo series in early development at Disney+ and Marvel Studios, with sister publication Deadline confirming as much a few hours later. Marvel Studios declined to comment, while Cohens' representatives did not immediately respond. There's no word on whether Marvel's Echo Disney+ series will be set before or after the events of Hawkeye, which takes place in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and follows Clint Barton/ Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he trains Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to take over the mantle. Echo's role on Hawkeye is also unclear.

In the Marvel comics, Echo/ Maya Lopez — created by writer David Mack and artist Joe Quesada in late 1999 — is gifted with photographic reflexes that allow her to perfectly copy someone else's movements, just like the Taskmaster who is going to be introduced in the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, which has been much delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Her deafness does impact her superhuman abilities, as she's a bit helpless in the dark, and cannot communicate with those wearing masks or helmets.

Cox's Echo will make her live-action debut on Hawkeye alongside Renner's Hawkeye and Steinfeld's Bishop, in addition to Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova from Black Widow, Verma Farmiga as Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as the mercenary villain Kazi/ Kazimierz Kazimierczak, Tony Dalton as Barton's early mentor Jack Duquesne/ Swordsman, and Zahn McClarnon as Maya's father William Lopez. Behind the scenes, Jonathan Igla is the creator and head writer. Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie serve as directors on Hawkeye.

Echo joins several Marvel-Disney+ series in the works, alongside Tom Hiddleston-led Loki (June 11), the animated Marvel's What If...? (summer 2021), Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani (late 2021), Oscar Isaac-starrer Moon Knight, and She-Hulk with Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany (2022). Others are all undated, including Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson, Ironheart with Dominique Thorne, Don Cheadle-led Armor Wars, and a Wakanda series from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Hawkeye is set to premiere in late 2021 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.