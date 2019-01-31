NDTV Gadgets360.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Won’t Be in Fast and Furious 9

, 31 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Won’t Be in Fast and Furious 9

Photo Credit: Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Highlights

  • Johnson, Statham not part of Fast & Furious 9
  • Diesel and Johnson don’t get along, it’s well-known
  • They could be back for final chapter, Fast 10, though

Dwayne Johnson won't be part of Fast and Furious 9, the next mainline entry in the franchise, the wrestler turned actor — popularly known as “The Rock” — has revealed in a new interview. Johnson is set to reprise his role as Agent Luke Hobbs in the upcoming first Fast and Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, later this year, but he is sitting out the next entry which is about to begin filming, per Johnson. He could potentially return for Fast and Furious 10, currently slated to be the final entry in the franchise though, he added.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson told MTV News in an interview at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where he was present to promote the premiere of Fighting With My Family, a comedy based on the true story of the youngest woman ever to win the WWE's Divas Championship. “As of now, we're not in Fast 9 because they're getting ready to start shooting. But who knows, with Fast 10 and down the road,” Johnson continued. “You never know. Because, look, at the end of the day, the truth is there's unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom [Toretto, played by Vin Diesel]. It's unfinished.”

Johnson uses the “we” pronoun in his statement, which suggests that Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw won't also be part of Fast and Furious 9. Statham had a cameo in 2013's Fast and Furious 6, and then became part of the main cast for 2015's Furious 7 and 2017's The Fate of the Furious, also known as Fast and Furious 8. Johnson has been with the franchise since 2011's Fast Five.

Though Johnson puts their absence down to what sounds like scheduling conflicts, it's public knowledge that Diesel — who's been a producer since 2009 in addition to being lead star — and Johnson don't get along very well. Johnson admitted “a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating” last April, which is why the two shot their scenes for The Fate of the Furious separately, including a shared important moment. Johnson had hinted then that he might not appear in Fast and Furious 9, which is now turning out to be the case.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releases August 2, 2019 in cinemas worldwide. Idris Elba (The Wire, Luther) is set as the main villain, Helen Mirren will return as Shaw's mother, with Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) joining as Shaw's sister. Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled to roll in April 10, 2020, followed by Fast and Furious 10 on April 2, 2021. Beyond those, there's also the female-centred Fast and Furious spin-off that's in the works with three female screenwriters.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious 9, Hobbs and Shaw, Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw, Universal Pictures, Jason Statham, Fast and Furious 10
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Vodafone Launches Rs. 1,699 Recharge Plan, Starts Discontinuing Rs. 1,499 Option to Be In-Line With Airtel, Jio
Pricee
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Won’t Be in Fast and Furious 9
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A3s
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  2. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Get Their First Software Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  5. Chrome 72 Rolled Out for Desktop, Android, and iOS Users: Here's What's New
  6. Nokia 1 Plus Might Just Have Been Spotted
  7. SBI Reportedly Left Banking Data of Millions Unprotected Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy M10 Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  10. TRAI Asks DTH Firms to Honour Commitment on Long-Duration Packs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.