Technology News
loading

Chris Evans to Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Prime Video's Upcoming Action-Comedy Red One

Jake Kasdan of the Jumanji reboot fame set to direct.

By ANI | Updated: 25 January 2022 12:42 IST
Chris Evans to Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Prime Video's Upcoming Action-Comedy Red One

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Chris Evans recently appeared in Mark Bombacks Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob

Highlights
  • Dwayne Johnson announced his involvement with the title last year
  • Johnson and Evans both appeared in Shawn Levys 2021 comedy Free Guy
  • Evans is best known for his turn as Steve Rogers in the Marvel films

Chris Evans will be joining Dwayne Johnson in an upcoming holiday event film being made for Amazon Prime Video.

As per Deadline, the film, which is currently titled Red One, aims to shoot this year. It is a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Plot specifics are under wraps.

The project stems from an original story by Seven Bucks Productions President of Production Hiram Garcia that Amazon Studios landed after a competitive bidding war last year. Jake Kasdan (Jumanji franchise) is directing from a screenplay by Seven Bucks Productions frequent collaborator Chris Morgan, who previously worked with them on such titles as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast Five.

Kasdan is producing through his production company The Detective Agency alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson, with Morgan for Chris Morgan Productions and Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia for Seven Bucks.

According to Deadline, Johnson announced his involvement with the title, slated for a 2023 holiday release, back in June. While Johnson and Evans both appeared in Shawn Levys 2021 comedy Free Guy for Disney, Red One is the first film that the pair will topline together.

Evans is best known for his turn as Steve Rogers (aka Super Soldier Captain America) in the Marvel films Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame. The actor will next star in the Russo brothers film The Gray Man for Netflix, and as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's origin story Lightyear, which is set for release in the US on June 17. He is also in development on an untitled Gene Kelly project, which he will star in and produce, and is set to star in the upcoming Apple feature Ghosted.

Evans also recently appeared in Adam McKays end-of-the-world comedy Dont Look Up for Netflix, and in Mark Bombacks Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, which saw him portraying an assistant DA whose world was shattered when his son was charged with murder.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Red One, Prime Video
Google Pixel Notepad Foldable Smartphone Price, Availability Details Tipped
Oppo Reno 7 Series to Feature Shooting Star Design, Sport Company’s Thinnest Bezels Among Reno Phones

Related Stories

Chris Evans to Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Prime Video's Upcoming Action-Comedy Red One
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, Specifications Teased
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  5. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  6. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  7. Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped, Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  9. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022
  10. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch Launch, Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Reaches Its New Home, the Lagrange Point
  2. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Twitter Suspends a Bot Account Which Gives Away the Next Day's Wordle Answer
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Feature Shooting Star Design, Sport Company’s Thinnest Bezels Among Reno Phones
  5. Chris Evans to Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Prime Video's Upcoming Action-Comedy Red One
  6. YouTube Channels of Crypto Influencers, Indian Exchanges Hijacked to Scam Innocent Investors
  7. Google Pixel Notepad Foldable Smartphone Price, Availability Details Tipped
  8. Tencent Fires 70 Staff, Blacklists 13 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign
  9. Belarus Hacktivists Target Railway Servers, Databases in Anti-Russia Effort
  10. Realme 9 Could Be Identical to Realme 8 5G, US FCC Listing Tips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.