Dune Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday

Dune is getting a new trailer later on Thursday, July 22, Warner Bros. has announced. An exact release time for the new Dune trailer is not available — we have reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and will update once we hear back. For Indian audiences, the Dune trailer will be available in English and Hindi — there won't be any other local-language versions. Based on Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel and directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049), Dune features an ensemble cast led by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and with roles for Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Warner Bros. announced the July 22 release date for the new Dune trailer on its social media channels late on Wednesday, with a short 15-second teaser that gives us a look at its principal cast. Lady Jessica (Ferguson) tells her son Paul Atreides (Chalamet): “Paul, it's time.” Elsewhere, we see the Atreides family's close friend Gurney Halleck (Brolin) put a hand on Paul like he's his son, while his real father Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) tells Paul in another scene: “My son, a great man doesn't seek to lead. He's called to it.” There are brief glimpses of fighter Duncan Idaho (Momoa), Paul's love interest Chani (Zendaya), and the giant sandworms that inhabit the desert planet Arrakis.

The First Trailer for Dune Is Here

Dune is set in a far-off future where Arrakis is the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, “melange” or “spice” as it's colloquially called in the novels. A drug, spice allows humans to live longer, think better and quicker, and travel faster than light across the Dune universe. After Duke Leto is given control of the spice mining operations on Arrakis by the Emperor, he takes his wife Lady Jessica, his son Paul and his trusted advisors, even though he knows the whole thing is an elaborate trap set by his enemies. Following a betrayal, Paul and Jessica venture out into the uninhabitable desert, where they encounter Arrakis' natives and Chani's people, the Fremen.

In addition to Chalamet as Paul, Ferguson as Jessica, Isaac as Leto, Brolin as Gurney, Momoa as Duncan, and Zendaya as Chani, Dune stars Skarsgård as the villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Bautista as Harkonnen's violent and sadistic nephew Glossu Rabban, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Atreides loyal and intelligent advisor Thufir Hawat, David Dastmalchian as Baron's intelligent advisor Piter De Vries, Chang Chen as physician Dr. Wellington Yueh, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as planetologist Dr. Liet-Kynes, Charlotte Rampling as Lady Jessica's mentor Gaius Helen Mohiam, and Bardem as Fremen community leader Stilgar.

Behind the scenes, Villeneuve directs off a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Villeneuve is also a producer on Dune alongside Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., and Mary Parent. Greig Fraser is the director of photography, Joe Walker is the editor, and Hans Zimmer is the composer. Dune is a production of Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, with the latter handling worldwide distribution. As part of Warner Bros.' 2021 day-and-date release strategy, Dune will be available in cinemas and on HBO Max simultaneously for the first month.

Dune is out October 22 worldwide. It will have its world premiere on September 3 at the Venice Film Festival. Known onscreen as Dune: Part One, it will cover the first half of Herbert's first novel, with a sequel currently in planning. A prequel spin-off series, Dune: The Sisterhood, is also in the works.