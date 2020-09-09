Technology News
loading

Dune Trailer to Release Wednesday, First Teaser Reveals

The next big sci-fi adventure from Denis Villeneuve is on its way.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 September 2020 11:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dune Trailer to Release Wednesday, First Teaser Reveals

Photo Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet in Dune

Highlights
  • Dune release date set for December 18 in cinemas
  • Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya in Dune movie cast
  • Denis Villeneuve has co-written, directed Dune (2020)

The first Dune trailer will be released on Wednesday, September 9, Warner Bros. has announced in a teaser trailer, which features three seconds of first look footage with Timothée Chalamet, an iconic line from Frank Herbert's 1965 epic sci-fi book, and the first strings of Hans Zimmer's original score for Dune. It also includes a look at the faces of Dune's star-studded cast, including Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Dune is set to be the first film in a two-part adaptation.

“Fear is the mind killer,” Chalamet says in the 45-second Dune teaser trailer. “Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear and I will permit it to pass over me. Where the fear has gone, there will be nothing. Only I will remain.”

After we pass by the hall of faces that fade into dust, the promo for the Dune trailer lists the full primary cast, which includes Chalamet, Ferguson, Isaac, Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Momoa, and Bardem.

Chalamet plays Paul Atriedes, whose family controls the desert planet of Arrakis, very important as it's the only source of a very important drug known as “the spice”. Ferguson and Isaac play his parents, Lady Jessica and Leto Atreides, respectively. Brolin is Gurney Halleck, House Atreides' weapon master and mentor to Paul. Skarsgård plays Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, former steward of Arrakis. Bautista plays Glossu Rabban, the Baron's brutish nephew.

Zendaya plays Chani, a mysterious young Fremen woman and Paul's love interest. Chen plays Dr. Wellington Yueh, a doctor who works for House Atreides. Duncan-Brewster is Dr. Liet-Kynes, Chani's mother and Arrakis peacekeeper. Rampling plays the Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam. Momoa plays House Atreides swordmaster Duncan Idaho, while Bardem is Fremen tribe leader Stilgar.

Villeneuve directs Dune off a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Here's the official synopsis for Dune, from Warner Bros.:

“A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Dune is currently slated to open December 18 in cinemas worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dune, Warner Bros, Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung, LG to Stop Supplying Smartphone Display Panels to Huawei Due to US Restrictions: Report
Android 11 Released, Starts Rolling Out for Google Pixel Phones: Here’s What’s New

Related Stories

Dune Trailer to Release Wednesday, First Teaser Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  4. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  5. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  6. Moto G9 Review
  7. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  8. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  9. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  10. Android 11 Now Out: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Finds the Discovery Crew in a Far-Off Federation-Less Future
  2. Slack's Quarterly Billing Growth Slows Due to COVID-19 Concessions
  3. Nokia 3.4 Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving Android 11 Update: What’s New, Compatible Phones, More
  5. Twitter, Zoom, 10 More Tech Companies Added by Indonesia to List of Businesses That Must Pay 10 Percent VAT
  6. Tesla Loses $80 Billion Market Value, More Than GM and Ford Combined
  7. Android 11 Released, Starts Rolling Out for Google Pixel Phones: Here’s What’s New
  8. Uber Promises 100 Percent Electric Vehicles by 2040, Commits $800 Million to Help Drivers Switch
  9. Dune Trailer to Release Wednesday, First Teaser Reveals
  10. Samsung, LG to Stop Supplying Smartphone Display Panels to Huawei Due to US Restrictions: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com