Dune Trailer to Release Wednesday, First Teaser Reveals

The first Dune trailer will be released on Wednesday, September 9, Warner Bros. has announced in a teaser trailer, which features three seconds of first look footage with Timothée Chalamet, an iconic line from Frank Herbert's 1965 epic sci-fi book, and the first strings of Hans Zimmer's original score for Dune. It also includes a look at the faces of Dune's star-studded cast, including Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Dune is set to be the first film in a two-part adaptation.

“Fear is the mind killer,” Chalamet says in the 45-second Dune teaser trailer. “Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear and I will permit it to pass over me. Where the fear has gone, there will be nothing. Only I will remain.”

After we pass by the hall of faces that fade into dust, the promo for the Dune trailer lists the full primary cast, which includes Chalamet, Ferguson, Isaac, Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Momoa, and Bardem.

Chalamet plays Paul Atriedes, whose family controls the desert planet of Arrakis, very important as it's the only source of a very important drug known as “the spice”. Ferguson and Isaac play his parents, Lady Jessica and Leto Atreides, respectively. Brolin is Gurney Halleck, House Atreides' weapon master and mentor to Paul. Skarsgård plays Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, former steward of Arrakis. Bautista plays Glossu Rabban, the Baron's brutish nephew.

Zendaya plays Chani, a mysterious young Fremen woman and Paul's love interest. Chen plays Dr. Wellington Yueh, a doctor who works for House Atreides. Duncan-Brewster is Dr. Liet-Kynes, Chani's mother and Arrakis peacekeeper. Rampling plays the Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam. Momoa plays House Atreides swordmaster Duncan Idaho, while Bardem is Fremen tribe leader Stilgar.

Villeneuve directs Dune off a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Here's the official synopsis for Dune, from Warner Bros.:

“A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Dune is currently slated to open December 18 in cinemas worldwide.