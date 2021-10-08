Technology News
loading

Dune Final Trailer Is a Terrific, Epic Introduction to a New Sci-Fi Universe

Releasing in English and Hindi in India, and also on HBO Max in the US.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 October 2021 17:44 IST
Dune Final Trailer Is a Terrific, Epic Introduction to a New Sci-Fi Universe

Photo Credit: Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros.

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet in Dune

Highlights
  • Dune release date is October 22 in India, on HBO Max
  • Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya lead Dune movie cast
  • Dune is the first chapter of a two-part adaptation

Dune final trailer is here. With two weeks to release, Warner Bros. has unveiled the third and final trailer for Dune, the epic sci-fi movie that features a star-studded ensemble: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem among others. The final Dune trailer does a great job at setting up what Denis Villeneuve's movie is going to be — from both a plot and aesthetic standpoint — with House Atreides' ducal heir Paul (Timothée Chalamet) finding himself in a quagmire after his family is given stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis that is the source to the universe's most valuable substance: “spice”.

“The outsiders ravage our lands. Their cruelty to my people is all I've known,” Arrakis native and Paul's love interest Chani (Zendaya) says at the start of the final Dune trailer, as we are shown a lot of fire and the face of the sadistic Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista) who does as he pleases. Elsewhere, Paul (Chalamet) tries to get House Atreides swordmaster Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) to take him to Arrakis with the advance team. Idaho says he will get court-martialled, but Paul tells me he's been having dreams — that felt like a vision — about a girl fallen in battle. It's Chani.

“Everything important happens when we're awake,” Idaho tells Paul flatly. Paul is getting advice left, right, and centre in the final Dune trailer. His father Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) tells Paul he's the future of House Atreides, while the House Atreides weapons master Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) instructs him to be ready. “They're not human. They're brutal,” Halleck barks, referring to Rabban and his master, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). Paul is worried what if he's not all these things, and Leto says he'll still be his son — so that's fine, you know.

Meanwhile, Harkonnen is plotting the end of House Atreides, instructing Rabban to “kill them all”. Paul calls it “an extermination. They're picking my family off one by one.” As Idaho says “let's fight like demons”, the final Dune trailer switches into an action gear. We see giant explosions, giant ships, and giant sandworms. Hans Zimmer's sweeping score rises into a crescendo, only punctuated by grunts and Paul's famous words from Frank Herbert's sci-fi book that Dune is based on: “I must not fear. Fear is the mind killer. Where the fear has gone, only I will remain.”

Dune is out October 22 in cinemas worldwide, and on HBO Max in the US. In India, Dune will be available in English and Hindi. Dune is technically Dune: Part One, with Villeneuve working on a planned sequel. The final Dune trailer teases that too. It ends with Zendaya saying: “This is only the beginning.” A prequel spin-off series, Dune: The Sisterhood, is also in the works for HBO Max.

Dune

Dune

  • Release Date 22 October 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 35min
  • Cast Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem
  • Director Denis Villeneuve
  • Producer Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Production Legendary Pictures
It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dune, Dune Part One, Dune movie, Dune trailer, HBO Max, Warner Bros, Warner Bros India, Legendary Pictures, Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, WarnerMedia
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Designer Manish Malhotra Drops First Fashion NFT Collection, Records Fastest Sale

Related Stories

Dune Final Trailer Is a Terrific, Epic Introduction to a New Sci-Fi Universe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  2. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  4. Cricket 22 Release Date, India Price Announced
  5. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  6. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple Watch Series 7 Goes on Pre-Orders in India Today
  8. iPhone Battery Health Percentage Found to Be of No Use
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Rs. 129 Monthly Subscription Makes a Comeback: All Details
  2. Facebook Redesigns Pages With ‘Intuitive’ UI, Brings Dedicated News Feed
  3. Dune Final Trailer Is a Terrific, Epic Introduction to a New Sci-Fi Universe
  4. Google Search Gets New Feature to Help You Tune Your Guitar
  5. Designer Manish Malhotra Drops First Fashion NFT Collection, Records Fastest Sale
  6. OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Image Leaks Ahead of Launch, Battery Capacity Tipped
  7. MoneyGram Partners With Stellar to Let Users Send Money Instantly Using USDC Stablecoin
  8. iPhone Battery Health Percentage Found to Be Meaningless
  9. WandaVision Agatha Harkness Spin-Off With Kathryn Hahn in the Works: Report
  10. SolarWinds Hackers Said to Have Stolen Sensitive US Data on Russia Sanctions, Intelligence Probes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com