Technology News
loading

Dune 2 Will Make Zendaya the Protagonist, Director Denis Villeneuve Reveals

Taking over from Timothée Chalamet who leads Dune: Part One.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 August 2021 12:18 IST
Dune 2 Will Make Zendaya the Protagonist, Director Denis Villeneuve Reveals

Photo Credit: Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros.

Zendaya as Chani in Dune: Part One

Highlights
  • Dune: Part One release date is October 22 on HBO Max
  • Villeneuve has inked a two-movie deal at Warner Bros.
  • Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson lead Dune cast

Dune — the upcoming adaptation of the sci-fi epic, known onscreen as Dune: Part One — roughly covers the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. As the Dune trailers have shown, the movie follows House Atreides, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), his concubine Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and their son Paul (Timothée Chalamet), as they take control of a dangerous desert planet called Arrakis, home to the universe's most precious substance: spice. Chalamet's Paul is the protagonist on Dune, but he won't continue in that position on Dune: Part Two, director Denis Villeneuve has revealed. Instead, Zendaya who plays Arrakis native and Paul's love interest Chani, will take over.

“When I did the casting for Chani's character, I met a lot of actresses,” Villeneuve told La Repubblica (translated by IGN). “Zendaya wanted to audition and today, after shooting the film and seeing what a wonderful actress she is, I'm sorry I auditioned her. It was just because I didn't know her. However, that day, she impressed me and when she left the studio, I knew that Chani was her, the young desert tiger. I am honoured to present two such explosive talents on screen [Chalamet and Zendaya] and I can't wait to shoot the second part of Dune to get them back together. Knowing that in the next chapter, Zendaya will be the protagonist of the story.”

Villeneuve had always planned Dune as a two-part film series, but this is the first we are hearing of his Dune: Part Two plans. In 2018, Villeneuve revealed that he only signed onto Dune as director for Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., on the condition that he would get a two-movie deal. In an interview in 2020, he said: “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details.” And so, when in late 2020 WarnerMedia said all 2021 Warner Bros. titles would have a day-and-date release on HBO Max, Villeneuve was frustrated because he felt it jeopardised the future of his franchise.

“Streaming can produce great content, but not movies of Dune's scope and scale,” Villeneuve added last December. “Warner Bros.' decision means Dune won't have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph. Warner Bros. might just have killed the Dune franchise. This one is for the fans. AT&T's John Stankey said that the streaming horse left the barn. In truth, the horse left the barn for the slaughterhouse. [...] My team and I devoted more than three years of our lives to make it a unique big screen experience. Our movie's image and sound were meticulously designed to be seen in theatres.”

WarnerMedia is still sticking with its HBO Max decision for Dune — that appears more sensible in the past month or so as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has gripped the US. The country reported over 250,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Naturally, audiences are now more reluctant to step into closed indoor spaces such as cinemas, and Dune's hybrid release gives them the option to see the film how they feel comfortable. Villeneuve acknowledged the need to put public safety first when he blasted WarnerMedia owner AT&T, but he believed as did everyone then that the world would return to a new normal by October 2021. Alas, that seems unlikely just yet.

Dune is out October 22 in cinemas worldwide, and on HBO Max in the US (for the first month of its release). In India, Dune will release in English and Hindi. It will have its world premiere on September 3 at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dune, Dune Part One, Dune 2, Dune Part Two, Denis Villeneuve, Warner Bros, Legendary Pictures, HBO Max, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, WarnerMedia, AT and T
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Beijing Owns Stakes in ByteDance, Weibo Domestic Entities Amid Regulatory Crackdown, Records Show

Related Stories

Dune 2 Will Make Zendaya the Protagonist, Director Denis Villeneuve Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads
  2. Redmi 10 Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  3. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Launching in India Today
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched in India
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  6. Nothing Ear 1 Review
  7. Google Pixel 5a 5G Tipped to Launch on August 17, Component Photos Surface
  8. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India Event on August 26: What to Expect
  9. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter-Backed Bluesky Picks Tech Entrepreneur Jay Graber to Lead Web Research Group
  3. Dune 2 Will Make Zendaya the Protagonist, Director Denis Villeneuve Reveals
  4. Beijing Owns Stakes in ByteDance, Weibo Domestic Entities Amid Regulatory Crackdown, Records Show
  5. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan to Connect Japan, Guam, More
  6. Researchers Locate Possible Origin of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid
  7. Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Variant India Launch Teased via Official Twitter Account
  8. ADA Token on Cardano Blockchain Becomes Third-Largest Cryptocurrency as Developers Look to Ride DeFi Boom
  9. Tesla Autopilot Problems on 765,000 Vehicles Under US Scanner Following Series of Collisions
  10. Shang-Chi Debuts New Trailers, Kevin Feige Talks ‘Experiment’ Controversy at World Premiere
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com