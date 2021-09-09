Technology News
Don’t Look Up Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Try to Warn About a Comet Headed for Earth

The Netflix movie also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Cate Blanchett.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 September 2021 10:48 IST
Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio in Don't Look Up

Highlights
  • Don’t Look Up release date is December 24 on Netflix
  • DiCaprio and Lawrence play low-level astronomers
  • Adam McKay is the writer-director on Don’t Look Up

Don't Look Up first trailer is here. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the first look of its star-studded sci-fi black comedy Don't Look Up, led by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence who are surrounded by the likes of Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, and Chris Evans. In Don't Look Up, an astronomy professor (DiCaprio) and his grad student (Lawrence) try to warn the world of an approaching comet that will destroy the Earth — but as you can see in the Don't Look Up teaser trailer, the US government isn't really bothered.

DiCaprio is having a panic attack at the start of the first Don't Look Up trailer, while elsewhere, Lawrence is shocked at what she sees on a screen. As intervening title cards establish the credentials of Don't Look Up writer-director Adam McKay — he's behind Oscar-winning financial crisis comedy-drama The Big Short, the Dick Cheney biopic Vice, and the comedy films Step Brothers and Anchorman — we get glimpses of their scientist assistant Morgan, a long-haired (environmentalist?) Chalamet, news anchors Blanchett and Perry, and total chaos in the streets as citizens protest. Eventually, we find DiCaprio, Lawrence, and Morgan at the White House.

“Your breathing is stressing me out,” Hill's character says to the trio, who is playing the chief of staff and son to Streep's US President. In response, DiCaprio tries to warn: “This will affect the entire planet,” only for Hill to retort with a chuckle: “I know, but it's so stressful.” The Don't Look Up trailer gives us sneak peeks at Grande and Rylance's characters, before we end up in a diner where DiCaprio asks for more ice water, while Lawrence goes for “two more glasses of white wine. And I don't need the judgy face”. The Don't Look Up trailer then shows us the proposed solution, which involves blasting the comet with missiles, I gather.

“There's a comet headed directly towards Earth,” Lawrence says at the White House meeting, only for Streep's President to fire back: “You know how many ‘the world is ending' meetings we've had over the last two years?” Hill chimes in: “Drought, famine, hole in the ozone. It's so boring.” Lawrence rolls her eyes and looks away, while DiCaprio just sits there, stunned at the response he's getting from the folks supposedly in charge to protect them. That's where the minute-long Don't Look Up teaser trailer ends. We will get more with the full-length trailer closer to release.

Here's the official synopsis for Don't Look Up, from Netflix:

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it's on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

Don't Look Up is out December 24 on Netflix worldwide. It's set to premiere December 10 in cinemas in select cities — India won't be on the cards.

