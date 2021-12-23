Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer is here. After a week of exclusivity as the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene, Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for the next Doctor Strange movie online for all to see. Its big reveal is that Benedict Cumberbatch has (at the least) a dual role on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, playing two versions of Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange — one of whom might end up being the film's big villain. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer also shows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in Scarlet Witch costume, and Strange's love interest Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) getting married to someone else other than Strange possibly.

“Don't cast that spell, it's too dangerous,” Wong (Benedict Wong) says at the start of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. After Strange wonders why, Wong adds: “We tampered with the stability of spacetime.” Then, Strange repeats his Spider-Man: No Way Home line: “The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.” Strange's friend-turned-enemy Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) then warns him that his “desecration of reality won't go unpunished.” Strange says that it was the only way — no clue what he's referring to — and that he didn't mean for any of this to happen.

Following a Marvel Studios logo drop that's also distorted by shards of the multiverse, Strange pays a visit to Wanda. She thinks he's there to talk about what she did in Westview — you know, what went down in the Disney+ series WandaVision — but Strange says that he actually needs her help with something. “What do you know about the multiverse?” Strange asks Wanda. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer then jumps into action mode, where we get a glimpse at America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Mordo attacking a chained Doctor Strange.

“The greatest threat to our universe is you,” Mordo adds in an ominous manner, before the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer introduces an evil Strange who says: “Things just got out of hand.” A dark version of Doctor Strange also appeared in the non-canonical Disney+ animated series, What If...?. Could they be the same?

Behind the scenes, Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi serves as director on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, working off a screenplay written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Loki creator Michael Waldron. John Mathieson (Gladiator) is the cinematographer on the second Doctor Strange movie, Bob Murawski (Spider-Man trilogy) is the editor, and Danny Elfman (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as the music composer. Marvel's chief creative officer Kevin Feige is the sole producer. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a production of Marvel Studios, with its parent Disney handling distribution globally.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out May 6, 2022 in cinemas worldwide.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster

The official Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios