Doctor Strange 2 is set. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that a sequel to Doctor Strange — called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — would be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release date is May 7, 2021. Benedict Cumberbatch will return in the title role, with Scott Derrickson also returning as writer and director. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, will be part of Doctor Strange 2, which will tie into WandaVision, the Disney+ series starring Olsen and Paul Bettany as Vision.

At Comic-Con, Cumberbatch said Doctor Strange 2 will maintain the comedy of the original but sprinkle in horror. Derrickson said as much, noting they would make the first scary Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor are expected to join Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in their respective roles of Wong, Christine Palmer, and Karl Mordo, given their importance to the world of Doctor Strange. Though mind you, none of them have been officially announced.

“Doctor Strange will be facing unexpected things,” Cumberbatch said later. “We'll be going back to trying to destroy him a bit.” The first Doctor Strange movie fared well with critics and audiences. The 2016 original holds an 89 percent fresh rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. We termed it “a visually dazzling film that adds magic” to the MCU. It went on to gross $677 million at the worldwide box office.

Doctor Strange 2 will release May 7, 2021 in India and across the world.