Marvel Superheroes Are Coming to Three Disney Theme Parks

Disney has announced Marvel-themed additions to three of its biggest theme parks across the globe: Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. The new experiences, which will start popping up in 2020, will include the likes of the Avengers, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp among others.

Marvel is promising "a completely immersive Super Hero universe" at Disney's California Adventure park, which will build on the successful launch of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! from last year. The attractions, which will involve Spider-Man and the Avengers but haven't been detailed, will take over the existing space occupied by the land inspired by Pixar's A Bug's Life.

Over in Paris, there'll be a new Marvel-themed area that'll include a ride with Iron Man and the Avengers, which follows the news from February that Disneyland Paris' Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be "reimagined as a high-speed, hyper-kinetic adventure", in addition to a Marvel-themed hotel called Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, also arriving 2020.

An artist's rendition of Ant-Man and the Wasp experience at Hong Kong Disneyland

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will get an attraction that involves Ant-Man and The Wasp, whose film counterpart is out later this year. Guests will join the two Marvel heroes in fighting Arnim Zola and his army of Hydra bots. It will join the existing Iron Man Experience in Hong Kong Disneyland, which Marvel claims has been the most popular part since its launch last year.

That's all we know for now. From the early information, it does seem these new Marvel attractions won't be as immersive as some of Disney's other existing themed lands, such as Pandora: The World of Avatar, or the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. But for Marvel fans, they represent another way of enjoying their favourite superheroes, while Disney continues to build brands out of its film properties.